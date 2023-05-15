PELLA — The Pella Dutch took no prisoners Friday in the first two rounds of the district team tennis tournament.
The dual began with six singles matches and then moves to doubles play if needed. The first team to get five wins is the winner.
So dominant was the play of the Dutch that doubles matches were not needed and one of the singles matches in both of their duals did not finish. In their opening dual with the Purple Chiefs of Keokuk Jack Briggs, Joshua Roozeboom, Cameron Rowe and Beau Bush each won by 6-0, 6-0 scores and Noah Zobel won by a 6-0, 6-1 score. Hayden Roozeboom was leading 6-1, 4-1, but did not finish as the five wins had been secured.
In the other first round dual, it was Davis County dropping the Albia Blue Demons in five singles matches. It started with Dean Bragg topping Nic Garza 6-3, 6-3 and then Cayler Wuthrich won a hotly contested battle with Albia’s Gage Oddo 6-2, 7-6.
Davis County won the next three matches to move on. Luke Farley beat Devin Kimball 6-1, 6-3, Cason Young handled Brodie Connor 6-2, 6-1 and Gavin Klaus topped Cain Campbell 6-1, 6-1.
The final dual it was all Dutch as Briggs and Joshua Roozeboom opened 6-0, 6-0 wins over Bragg and Wuthrich. Then Rowe took care of Farley 6-2, 6-1 and Bush blanked Young 6-0, 6-0. Hayden Rozeboom finished it off with a 6-0, 6-0 conquest of Klaus.
“We had some very good singles play," Pella coach Josiah Brandt said. “Good defense that we played did not allow many points for our opponents. We won all of our conference matches and that prepared us well for the tournament trail”
Jeff Graves filled in as the Davis County coach Tucker Henderson was not available.
“We played a very consistent first round match," Graves said. “Coach Henderson made some changes in the order and that seemed to improve our play. The first time we played Albia, it was a 5-4 battle, but this time it was 5-0.
"We knew that Pella was very good and it showed. Our kids were the conference runner-up and we played well at the end of the season."
Pella will play for the right to advance to the state tournament on Wednesday when they tangle with Fairfield Maharishi in Fairfield. The Pioneers swept past Centerville and Oskaloosa on Friday to advance at Punj Courts.
