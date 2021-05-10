FAIRFIELD — How would Steve Briggs and Mark Hanson have matched up Saturday on the tennis court?
Who's to say? It might have been the only way to decide an outright team champion in the 2021 Ottumwa Invitational.
Hanson and Briggs counted and recounted the final results of singles and doubles play, tallying all the points that ultimately added up to a first-place tie between the Bulldogs and Fairfield Maharishi. The teams each finished with 27 points, just three points more than Knoxville as players battled through a day of tight competition with three of the four schools evenly splitting up the nine first-place medals awarded in the round-robin tournament.
"Actually, we feel pretty good about it," Hanson, head coach of Ottumwa, said of the co-championship. "Our No. 1 players (Toby Schmidt) was out sick. The fact the other guys were able to step up and score points for us was really satisfying. They gave everything they had. We had three seniors that came through for us."
Zarren Kirubakaran and Clayton Ferguson were two of those seniors that stepped up to claim championships during the tournament for Ottumwa. Ferguson teamed up with Jarrett Wellings to win the No. 3 doubles title, scoring 19 points in three wins beating Oskaloosa and Maharishi by seven points while Kirubakaran stepped up to win the No. 5 singles title scoring 26 of the 54 points in that portion of the tournament.
"I feel like I played even better than I have playing No. 6 singles," Kirubakaran said. "I played aggressive. That's when I feel like I play the best. I normally like playing more strategically, but I played with more aggression. Lots of spin. Spin is the key for me in winning a lot of my matches."
Ottumwa entered the day coming off a tough 7-4 road loss at Urbandale on Friday, losing four of five matches in doubles play at Walker Johnson Courts. Kirubakaran added a 6-2, 7-6 (0) win in the No. 5 singles match for Ottumwa over Saif Chaudry while Ferguson added a win in the No. 3 singles match for the Bulldogs over Nolan Vaughn, winning the third-set tiebreaker 10-6.
"Conditioning really helps when you have to go the distance in a lot of these matches," Kriubakaran said. "Clayton and I have done a lot of lifting together. That's really what changed my game a lot this year. Becoming more built, gaining more weight, becoming more steady on my feet has allowed me to put a lot more power behind my shots."
Fairfield Maharishi, meanwhile, was able to build an early lead by winning two of the top three singles titles. Budhil Thijm won the No. 2 singles title handily, scoring 21 points including a 6-3 win over Knoxville's runner-up Carter Short, while James Nguyen edged Ottumwa junior Trey Hull 20-17 over the course of the tournament bouncing back from a 5-4 loss to Hull to open the day.
"My whole focus for the day was to get my guys up against players that could get them ready for the district tournament on Wednesday," Briggs, head coach of the Pioneers, said. "I think we're ready. There were a couple of small disappointments. There might have been a few mental miscues that might have cost us the outright title."
Lucas Barnes was able to win key games against Polo Altinski-Ross and Wes Wilcox to win the No. 4 singles title by two points, helping Ottumwa move within a point in the team standings of Maharishi heading into doubles play. Altikski-Ross and Nguyen edged Knoxville teammates Gabe Mathias and Andrew Orr by a single point, 17-16, to win the top doubles title giving Maharishi a three-point lead in the tournament before third-place finishes in each of the final two rounds of doubles play ultimately opened the door to Ottumwa's comeback to share the team title.
"Every one of the points we could gain ultimately helped us share the team title. Lucas had to win his final match to win the No. 4 singles title. If he didn't win that match, we wouldn't have won a share of the team title," Hanson said. "We had several situations throughout the day that have shown just how much we've grown this season."
Ottumwa will compete at Iowa City West on Wednesday in the Class 2A district singles and doubles tournament. Maharishi will be back at the Fairfield Middle School courts to compete in the Class 1A district singles and doubles tournament along with Fairfield, Centerville and Davis County on Wednesday morning.