FAIRFIELD — Gusting winds whipped tennis balls around the courts at the Punj Tennis Center on Saturday.
Despite the testy conditions, Fairfield Maharishi never took their eyes off the ball. The Pioneers pulled away from the field to win their home invitational tournament, scoring 103 points sweeping the singles championships while edging Fairfield by three points for the top doubles title.
Fairfield was able to secure the No. 2 doubles title as Garrett Flanagan and Jace Hannes racked up 28 points, beating Albia teammates Eli Zanoni and Stephin Dixon by seven points. Albia and Davis County shared third-place in total team points with 56 with Davis County senior Clayton McFarland scoring 24 points in the top singles portion of the tournament, finishing second to MSAE senior Romil Patel.
“Conditions were tricky at best,” Pioneer coach Steve Briggs said. “Winds gusting 30-plus miles-an-hour are difficult, but everyone faces the same challenge on days like that.
"We try to lock into every shot, but it’s not so easy.”
As expected, the best matches of the day pitted in-city rivals Maharishi and Fairfield against each other in doubles. In the top flight, James Nguyen and Polo Altinski-Ross defeated the Trojan duo of Jeremy Goodale and Blake Holden, 6-3, giving the Pioneers first place with an aggregate of 29 games to Fairfield's total of 26 games won during the round-robin tournament.
“Our guys raised their level when it counted and that takes confidence," Briggs said. "The self belief a week ago wasn’t where it is now."
In the second flight of doubles, the Pioneer duo of Jayanta Wegman and Dominic Dupaux also saved their best tennis for Fairfield, narrowly winning 5-4 over Flanagan and Hannes as the Trojan duo won the final two games of the match, ultimately allowing the Fairfield teammates to come out on top in the battle for the No. 2 doubles title.
“Our guys need to be consistently aggressive. In doubles, if you don’t finish the other team will,” said Briggs. “Closing out matches is a learning process. We’re getting there.”
In singles play, seniors Patel and Budhil Thijm led the Pioneers once again. Patel lapped the No. 1 singles field, winning 31 out of a possible 36 games while Thijm lost just four games on the day.
“We know what to expect from our seniors,” noted Briggs. “They play solid tennis day in and day out.”
The Pioneers are in action against Davis County on Tuesday at the Punj Center in Fairfield. Albia and Davis County will face off against each other in Albia on Thursday while Fairfield heads to Fort Madison for a Southeast Conference dual on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.