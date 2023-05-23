Boys tennis: Pioneers fall in substate finals

FAIRFIELD — Steve Briggs knows a powerhouse program when he sees it.
Less than a decade earlier, Briggs led the Fairfield Maharishi boys tennis program to the absolute heights of Iowa High School tennis. The Pioneers claimed the vaunted triple crown of prep tennis bringing home the state singles, doubles and team tournament titles in 2014 adding to a legendary list of accomplishments over the years for the program.
The Pella Little Dutch hope they can be the most recent program to chase down the triple crown this season. Pella advanced to the Class 1A boys state team tennis tournament last Wednesday sweeping Maharishi 5-0 in the Class 1A, Substate 5 finals.
"They're a powerhouse," Briggs said. "Pella and (Cedar Rapids) Xavier are definitely the teams to beat these days. It (was) an exciting opportunity to compete with them. At this point, you either keep moving forward or you head home."
Fairfield Maharishi wrapped up the season with an overall dual record of 7-3 this season, at times showing glimpses of the program that has claimed the state championship triple crown three times. The Pioneers earned a spot in the substate finals with a pair of 5-0 sweeps over Centerville and Oskaloosa, dropping just seven of 67 games played in five matches against the Big Reds before taking 60 of 73 games against the Indians.
"The guys took care of business. They did what we wanted them to do," Briggs said. "The boys controlled those matches against teams with less experience. We've been through this a few times, which helps. They stayed focused. Some of the guys were really focused and some of them won with their 'B' games."
The Pioneers had three seniors earn wins during the substate sweeps of Centerville and Oskaloosa in their final matches at Punj Courts. Jayanta Wegman, Polo Altynski-Ross and Mekhi Kahiu swept three of the five singles matches played against the Big Reds and the Indians.
"We worked pretty hard after districts and did a lot of work scouting our opponents to know all their strengths and weaknesses," Wegman said. "I think we all went into this with a clear mindset of what we wanted to accomplish. All of us were motivated and supportive of each other. You're not going to hit 100 percent of your shots in, but keeping those high-consistency shot is important. If you can get the ball over the net more often than your opponent, you're going to come out successful.
"We played really well," Altynski-Ross added. "Most of the time, the game is against yourself and against your own mind. All of these players are incredible athletes. It's just a test of your mental strength. That's what we showed."
Oskaloosa has their best showing at the end of the season, advancing in substate play with a thrilling 5-4 win over Fairfield. The Indians advanced with with three-set win in the No. 2 doubles match as Jacob Jones and Cam Cassens won 2-6, 6-1 and 6-3 over Fairfield teammates Ethan Cass and Rocky Galusha.
"You just never know. The kids just kept improving, they had a great week in districts and they started playing well at the right time," Oskaloosa head boys tennis coach Tony Witt said. "It's great to see the boys play the way they're capable of. They just ran out of steam against a good Maharishi team."
Fairfield (6-6) wrapped up the season with this week with returning state qualifiers Garrett Flanagan and Jace Hannes competing in the Class 1A state doubles tournament in Waterloo this week. Centerville wrapped up the boys tennis season with a final dual record of 1-13 while Oskaloosa finished 3-14 in duals this season after back-to-back seasons without a dual victory.
"We got pretty hot at the end of the season," Witt said. "Everything just started clicking for us. It just goes to show that anything is possible. We had a lot of first-year players that gained a lot of confidence and have a lot of motivation to get out there and keep playing tennis to see what can happen if they continue to work at getting better."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.