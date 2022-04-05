FAIRFIELD — Someone get Jace Hannes a microphone.
The Fairfield junior proved on Monday that he's more than capable of describing the action on the tennis court, even when he's on the court in the heat of competition. Hannes and Fairfield Maharishi junior Zak Askar spent more time on the court than any players, battling into a third-set tiebreaker in the No. 2 singles match before joining their teammates in the top doubles match, once again battling deep into a decisive tiebreaker during the most dramatic matches of the season-opening crosstown showdown between the Trojans and Pioneers.
Askar won the singles showdown, claiming an 11-9 win in the third-set tiebreaker over Hannes. Garrett Flanagan, who picked up the only singles win for the Trojans, joined Hannes in finishing the night with a 10-8 win over Askar and Ruimin Luo in doubles play at Punj Courts.
"I honestly disliked the (singles) match due to how long it took," Hannes said. "It was something. We do have a rivalry going."
Hannes isn't just referring to the battle of the Jefferson County schools. The showdown with Askar was a back-and-forth battle that extended the one-on-one rivalry between the two juniors with each player winning 6-4 sets with neither player leading by more than two points in the 20-point tiebreaker that ended with a shot by Hannes into the net, prompting a huge shout of celebration by Askar.
"It's a friendship thing, but we're pretty competitive with one another," Hannes said with a smile.
That camaraderie would certainly explain how, even in the middle of a tight match where each point proved to be crucial, that Hannes was able to be a one-man riot act. Hannes gave commentary on everything from double faults on serves.
"That's unfortunate."
To successful volleys.
"Got that one!"
Hannes saved his best commentary for singles play. Competing with Flanagan, Hannes battled through a tough 6-4 opening set win before being forced into a match-deciding tiebreaker after a 6-0 second-set shutout by Askar and Luo. Once again, Hannes and Askar went back and forth with their teammates playing 18 points with the final win of the night hanging in the balance.
"We were mostly hitting strong shots (in the tiebreaker) instead of hitting lobs, which got us beat in the second set," Flanagan said. "The serving really made the difference. They messed up on a lot of serves. We didn't."
Fairfield Maharishi would ultimately earn the 7-2 dual win, getting the second season for the proud program since being resurrected last spring playing a full team season for the first time since 2018. The Pioneers, according to long-time head coach Steve Briggs, still have some growing to do with several young players filling at key positions.
"Out top two players don't have a lot of experience. Ruimin is just starting out in the sport this year. He just happens to be playing well enough to be our top player," Briggs said. "Right now, the key for these guys is to get as much time as they can out on the court."
Jay Wegman, Polo Altynski-Ross, Dominic DuPoux and Mekhi Kahiu all swept through singles and doubles matches for the Pioneers dropping just 19 combined games in 12 combined sets. Flanagan was able to prevent Fairfield from being swept in singles play, opening his season with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Luo.
"It was tough. There were lots of long rallies where there were points that were mostly won at the net," Flanagan said of his match with Luo. "He always hit it to my backhand. I would just slice the ball low to win the point."
Flanagan's win prevented the Pioneers from clinching the win. Askar, however, was able to clinch the season-opening triumph for Maharishi against the very vocal and entertaining Hannes.
"I do like to talk," Hannes said. "What's he doing? Hey, man. That's a good shot. Those are just some of the things I say. It's just something you've got to do.
"That's unfortunate. That's probably my best one."