Boys tennis: Practically perfect open for Bulldog boys

OTTUMWA — The names may have changed in the line-up.
So far, however, the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team is riding high with two dual wins with only two dropped sets in 20 combined matches. The Bulldogs followed up a 10-1 Iowa Alliance south division dual win at home over Des Moines North by sweeping Fairfield in non-conference action, losing just one set in a 9-0 win over the Trojans including a win in the top doubles match that featured the return of state singles qualifier Toby Schmidt.
"Toby came up to me and told me he wanted to play doubles," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "I was very happy to see him playing well and feeling well. It was a great chance to test out his shoulder."
Schmidt has missed out on playing singles tennis for the Bulldogs in the first two duals of the season recovering from a shoulder injury. Monday's dual at Fairfield (1-1) was the first high school tennis action for Schmidt since the opening day of last year's Class 2A state singles tennis tournament.
"It was fun to be back out there," Schmidt said. "Serving was a little iffy. I just had to figure out away to get those serves in. It still felt good to be out there. I'm excited for the rest of the season."
Jarrett Wellings, who has played in the top singles match for Ottumwa in each of the first two duals, got a tough test on Monday against Fairfield senior Garrett Flanagan. After losing the opening set, 6-2, Wellings responded by winning the second set by the same score forcing a super tiebreaker that went down to the wire as both players reached 10 points without deciding a winner.
Wellings won the final two points of the match, claiming a 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (12-10) win improving to 2-0 so far as Ottumwa's top singles player.
"To start the season off with a win is always exciting," Wellings said. "This season, for myself, I'm forcing more on singles. I feel like I have a chance to do some special things. Over the past few months, I think I've gotten myself to be about 80 percent better than I was last year. It's a big jump. My game up close to the net has definitely gotten better and I've been more consistent, which is important when you're playing in one of those top two singles matches. You can't afford to give away free points."
Logan Storto, Dominick Rath, Fernando Guerrero-Chapula, Moses Merrill and Josh Shoemaker joined Wellings by improving to 2-0 in singles play recording five wins in straight sets dropping just 19 of the 79 games played against Fairfield. Storto joined Schmidt to earn an impressive 6-4, 6-3 win over Flanagan and Jace Hannes, Fairfield's returning state qualifying doubles team.
"That's a very impressive early-season win," Roberts said. "That gives me a lot of hope for us in doubles, especially when Toby comes back full time. I'm sure we'll see some great things out of that team. Hopefully, we be taking them to state."
Storto teamed with Shoemaker on Thursday to sweep Sully Cavanh and Gabriel Cuarez, 6-1 and 6-0, in Ottumwa's home win over Des Moines North. Wellings and Merrell improved to 2-0 in doubles play earning a 6-4, 6-2 win over Fairfield's No. 3 doubles team of Ethan Cass and Rylan Anderson while Gonzalez-Chapula and Rath improved to 2-0 for the Bulldogs with a 7-5, 6-1 win in the No. 2 doubles match over Trojan teammates Dil Hurlin and Niko Emerson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.