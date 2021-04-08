DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School boys tennis team officially opened the 2021 season on Thursday at Des Moines East.
On Monday, the Bulldogs will look to secure their first decision of the year at Fairfield. Play was suspended in Des Moines when rain arrived midway through the CIML Metro conference dual, forcing the two teams off the court and postponing the remainder of the meet to a later date.
The Bulldogs got off to a hot start. Trey Hull, Lucas Barnes and Zarren Kirubakaran all secured wins in the No. 3, 5 and 6 singles matches, giving OHS a 3-0 lead.
Matt Nderi led his No. 2 singles match 6-2 and 1-1 when play was stopped. Clayton Ferguson led his opponent in the No. 4 singles match 6-2 and 3-1 at the time of the suspension.
Toby Schmidt, debuting for the Bulldogs as the No. 1 singles player, battled William Chimm in a tough opening set. Chimm, who is headed to Grinnell College next season, would earn a 7-5 over the Ottumwa freshman.