DES MOINES – Despite winning three decisive third-set tiebreakers, the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team dropped two critical matches decided by a combined four points that ultimately decided the CIML Metro conference championship on Tuesday.
Henry Borts edged Trey Hull, 10-8, in the decisive tiebreaker of the No. 2 singles match while William Bright and Jack Kehoe edged Quintin Hull and Blake Myers, 11-9, to take the No. 3 doubles match lifting Des Moines Roosevelt to a 7-4 win over the Bulldogs at the McCollum Waveland Tennis Complex. Quintin Hull and Jarrett Wellings both earned 10-6 tiebreakers for Ottumwa in singles play with Wellings winning a 7-5 second-set tiebreaker over Nick Zeff in the No. 4 singles match while Logan Storto won a 10-4 third-set tiebreaker over Elliott Cataldi in the No. 5 singles match for the Bulldogs.
Ottumwa (7-4, 4-1 CIML Metro) will host Burlington in a Class 2A substate preliminary dual on Friday morning. Action gets underway at Jon Kneen Courts at 10 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS
Des Moines Roosevelt 7, Ottumwa 4
Singles results
Toby Schmidt (O) def. Sam Brown (R), 6-4, 6-2; Henry Borts (R) def. Trey Hull (O), 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8); Quintin Hull (O) def. Beckett LaPrade (R), 6-4, 3-6, 1-0 (10-6); Jarrett Wellings (O) def. Nick Zeff (R), 5-7, 7-6 (5), 1-0 (10-6); Logan Storto (O) def. Elliott Cataldi (R), 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-4); William Bright (R) def. Blake Myers (O), 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles results
Brown and LaPrade (R) def. Schmidt and Storto (O), 6-3, 6-1; Borts and Zeff (R) def. T. Hull and Wellings (O), 6-1, 6-4; Bright and Jack Kehoe (R) def. Q. Hull and Myers (O), 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (11-9); Teegan Van Ngoy and Brooks Arnold (R) def. Tyse Barker and Zach Shoemaker (O), 6-1, 6-4; Adrien Ibsen and Drew Israel (R) def. North Lindell and Fernando Guererro (O), 6-3, 6-3.