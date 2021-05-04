OTTUMWA — Des Moines Roosevelt made the most of their trip to Wapello County on Tuesday, bringing home three CIML Metro Conference team championships.
Hours before the Roosevelt boys and girls track and field teams swept the team titles at the CIML Metro meet at Schafer Stadium, the Roughrider boys tennis team clinched the school's first conference crown of the spring season. Roosevelt scored four wins in the first five singles matches to conclude on Tuesday at Jon Kneen Courts before clinching an 8-3 win over the Bulldogs by winning the top three doubles matches.
"We battled them at every position, but we just didn't have enough shots in our bag to win the meet," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Mark Hanson said. "(Roosevelt) Coach (Daniel) Pitz talked about how much we have improved, but we still have a ways to go to catch up to a program like Roosevelt."
Zarren Kirubakaran scored Ottumwa's first win against the Roughriders, edging Graeme Kempkes 6-4, 6-4 in the No. 6 singles match. Lucas Barnes closed out singles play by winning a 10-8 third-set tiebreaker over Nick Zeff in the No. 5 singles match for the Bulldogs.
Matthew Nderi nearly scored a pair of wins for the Bulldogs, bouncing back after losing a 10-5 third-set tiebreaker in the No. 2 singles match against Henry Borts teaming up with Jarrett Wellings to earn a 6-3, 6-2 win in the No. 4 doubles match for OHS over Kyle Westin and William Custis.
Ottumwa moves to 6-5 on the season and finishes CIML Metro play with a record of 2-1. The Bulldogs will head to Urbandale to face the J-Hawks on Friday at the Walker Johnson Tennis Courts before heading to the tennis courts at Fairfield Middle School to host Knoxville, Oskaloosa and Fairfield Maharishi on Saturday in the Ottumwa Invitational.
BOYS TENNIS
Des Moines Roosevelt 8, Ottumwa 3
Singles results
Sam Brown (R) def. Toby Schmidt (O) 6-1, 6-0; Henry Borts (R) def. Matthew Nderi (O) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-5); Alex Russell (R) def. Trey Hull (O) 6-1, 6-4; Isaac Dotson (R) def. Clayton Ferguson (O) 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Barnes (O) def. Nick Zeff (R) 6-4, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8); Zarren Kirubakaran (O) def. Graeme Kempkes (R) 6-4, 6-4.
DOUBLES
Borts and Russell (R) def. Schmidt and T. Hull (O) 6-4, 6-2; Brown and Dotson (R) def. Barnes and Cale Leonard (O) 6-0, 6-0; Zeff and Kempkes (R) def. Ferguson and Kirubakaran (O) 7-5, 6-3; Nderi and Jarrett Wellings (O) def. Kyle Westin and William Custis (R) 6-3, 6-2; Alex Marett and Nate Stone (R) def. Quintin Hull and Trevan Francis (O) 6-2, 6-2.