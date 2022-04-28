OTTUMWA — No one would have blamed the Ottumwa High School boys tennis team for having an emotional let down on Thursday night.
Battling for over five hours deep into the night to earn a signature win tends that have that effect.
Just two days after outlasting 10th-ranked (2A) Dowling Catholic, the Bulldogs found way to sweep a second straight CIML Metro conference rival on Thursday at Jon Kneen Courts. While the intensity level wasn't quite as high, Ottumwa kept right on winning taking 111 of 133 games played in an 11-0 dual victory over Des Moines Lincoln as the Bulldogs won for the third time in four days.
"It's a little bit of a different feeling than it was on Tuesday, but we still needed to stay focused," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Joe Roberts said. "I think we lacked a little bit of focus and gave up a few more games than we should have, but in the end, we were able to pull through."
Toby Schmidt set the tone by posting the first of Ottumwa's 11 wins, dominating Eamon Reed 6-1 and 6-0 in the top singles match. Schmidt would have a short night on the court as the top doubles match between the teams was forfeited to the Bulldogs after Lincoln freshman Ethan Copic suffered an injury midway through the second set of the No. 3 singles match with Quintin Hull.
"Being able to string wins together has been huge," Schmidt said. "I think we're ready to continue testing ourselves against some really good players and some really good teams."
Schmidt improved to 4-2 this season in singles play, a vast improvement from his 3-9 record as a freshman in the same position last year. Besides the physical improvement he's made in his play, the Ottumwa sophomore credits a much more mature mental approach to helping him find success facing each opponent's best player.
"I've been able to play with more focus and play more aggressively just because I have more confidence in my game," Schmidt said. "I've learned to be okay with missing a shot. I've been doing better at moving right on the next point and maintaining that aggression having the mindset that I'm going to make my shots."
Quintin Hull remained perfect in singles play after Copic retired due to injury trailing 6-1 and 3-2. Trey Hull, coming off over four hours of play on Tuesday against Dowling, breezed through a pair of 6-2 sets in the No. 2 singles match against Kyla Tha before joining Jarrett Wellings in remaining unbeaten in doubles play with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Tha and Aaron Ho in the No. 2 doubles match.
"It's a different team than the one I saw coming into play on Tuesday. I see a different team every day that we come to practice, depending on how the guys are mentally, but we kept things pretty light on Wednesday at practice and worked on some of the looser skills we have in doubles," Roberts said. "We're trying to make our doubles team a little beefier, but it's definitely a different team mentally. We're a little more prepared and we're playing like someone that knocked off a ranked team this season."
Ottumwa cruised right along in singles play with a 6-3, 6-0 sweep by Wellings over Ho, a pair of 6-0 set sweeps by Logan Start against Hudson Christie and a 6-1, 6-2 win in the No. 6 singles match by Blake Myers over Ryan Tran. Myers would serve out the final game of the dual, erasing triple break point in the No. 3 doubles match to clinch a 6-3, 6-0 win with Quintin Hull over Tran and Phu Loung.
"That was a big confidence booster for doubles. It really proves that, no matter how much you're down, you can comeback and do anything," Myers said. "My first three serves in that game were pretty bad, but I got it back. I felt pretty confident in the end."
Tyse Barker and Zach Shoemaker won 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 4 doubles match over Hudson and Carter Christie. Fernando Guerrero and North Lindell added a 6-1, 6-0 win in the No. 5 doubles match over Kaden Klocke and Judson Dietrich.
Ottumwa (4-2, 2-0 CIML Metro) closes out a busy week at home hosting Burlington on Friday in the second dual of the season between the teams. The Bulldogs swept the Grayhounds, 9-0, at Dankwardt Park on Apr. 9.