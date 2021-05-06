FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield girls tennis team completed a perfect run through Southeast Conference duals this season.
The unbeaten Trojans, third in 1A in the latest Iowa High School Tennis Coaches Association rankings, shut out Fort Madison 9-0 on Thursday. Fairfield won 17 of 18 sets during the match with Nellie Higdon and Lauren Kraemer being pushed to a third-set tiebreaker in the No. 2 doubles match, winning 10-5 in the tiebreaker to complete the sweep.
Fairfield (11-0) will look to add the Southeast Conference tournament title to their resume on Monday. The Trojans host the meet, starting at 9 a.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Singles
#1 Tess Paton (FF) def. Molly Knipe (FM) 6-1, 6-2
#2 Nellie Higdon (FF) def. Rachel Hellman (FM) 6-0, 6-2
#3 Abby Schaefer (FF) def. Lauren Otte (FM) 6-4, 6-0
#4 Lauren Kraemer (FF) def. Kayla Kruse (FM) 6-0, 6-0
#5 Olivia Jones (FF) def. Sky Lawson (FM) 6-3, 6-0
#6 Sydney Wells (FF) def. Elizabeth Stuekerjurgen (FM) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles
#1 Paton and Schaefer (FF) def. Knipe and Hellman (FM) 6-0, 6-0
#2 Higdon and Kraemer (FF) def. Otte and Lawson (FM) 4-6, 6-3, 10-5
#3 Jones and Wells (FF) def. Kruse and Stuekerjurgen (FM) 6-0, 6-2
Pioneers shut out Mustangs in boys tennis action
FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Maharishi Pioneer boys high school tennis team defeated Davis County 9-0 at the Punj Courts, improving their season dual meet record to 5-2.
The Pioneers are in action again on Saturday at the Fairfield Middle School courts. The four team invitational includes Maharishi School, Ottumwa, Knoxville and Oskaloosa.
BOYS TENNIS
Singles
#1 Romil Patel (MSAE) def. Clayton McFarland (DC) 6-1, 6-0
#2 James Nguyen (MSAE) def. Jaxson Lee (DC) 6-1, 6-1
#3 Budhil Thijm (MSAE) def. Dean Bragg (DC) 6-0, 6-0
#4 Polo Altinski-Ross (MSAE) def. Cayler Wuthrich (DC) 6-2, 6-2
#5 Jayanta Wegman (MSAE) def. Syrus Bengt (DC) 6-2, 6-0
#6 Dominic DuPoux (MSAE) def Jordan Twedt (DC) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
#1 Nguyen and Ross (MSAE) def. McFarland and Bragg (DC) 6-1, 6-2
#2 Patel and Thijm (MSAE) def. Lee and Wuthrich (DC) 6-1, 6-1
#3 Wegman and DuPoux (MSAE) def Bergt and Twedt (DC) 6-1, 6-0