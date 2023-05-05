Boys tennis: Trojan tandem wins Southeast Conference title

FAIRFIELD — Natural flow state.
Jace Hannes didn't concern himself with what he and Fairfield teammate Garrett Flanagan have accomplished in the past. The seniors also didn't focus on what they were trying to accomplish on Thursday during the Southeast Conference boys tennis tournament.
"I just came in with the mentality that we're here and we're doing what we have to do," Hannes said. "The past is the past. We beat Mount Pleasant for the title last year. It feels just as good to beat them for the title this year."
The Fairfield seniors completed their second straight run to the Southeast Conference doubles title, winning a championship rematch with Mount Pleasant teammates Jake Ensminger and Phoenix Watson. Hannes and Flanagan didn't drop a set in three wins including a 6-4, 6-3 sweep of Ensminger and Watson in doubles final winning a conference title on their home courts.
"We knew we were going to have face Mount Pleasant in the conference championship," Flanagan said. "We take a little while to get warmed up, but I think played our best tennis at the end.
"I know my serves were all hitting in during that championship match," Hannes added. "Everything felt right by that point. I understood I was here in the current, present moment and I had to do it the way I knew how."
Sophomores Ethan Cass and Rylan Anderson picked up four more wins for Fairfield during doubles play at the conference tournament, winning one of the first matches of the tournament 6-4 and 6-0 over Keokuk teammates Zach Atterberg and Blaine Austen. After suffering a 6-2, 6-3 loss in the quarterfinals to Ensminger and Watson, Cass and Anderson won three straight consolation matches to finish in fifth place winning 24 of 25 games on the back side of the bracket.
"We've had a younger team this year. We've had sophomore step up and progress throughout the season. It's been fun to watch," Fairfield head boys tennis coach Michael Holt said. "Ethan and Rylan have been our No. 3 doubles team all year. They did well. Finishing in the top five in this conference is pretty good."
Niko Emerson, another one of the five sophomores on the Fairfield squad, finished eighth in the singles portion of the Southeast Conference tournament. Another Trojan sophomore, Rocky Galusha, finished 10th in singles play.
"We have probably the youngest team out here," Holt said. "I'm encouraged by the younger guys. They're the first ones out here to practice and still around when it's time to go home. They must be liking what's going on."
Fairfield will be right back on their home courts on Monday for the Class 1A district boys singles and doubles tournament. First-round doubles matches will be held at the Punj Tennis Center on the Maharishi campus before all remaining singles and doubles matches move over to the complex outside Fairfield Middle School with tickets to state going to the district singles and doubles champions and runner-ups.
Flanagan and Hannes will be looking to book a return trip to the Class 1A state doubles tournament. The Trojan teammates won a pair of decisive third-set super-tiebreakers in last year's district tournament to clinch a trip to state last year, falling one win short of earning a medal in their first state appearance.
"You might think they're pressure on us, but in reality you can't think about the pressure," Flanagan said. "You just have to take each game as a it comes.
"The pressure is what people assume. Our game play is what we pursue," Hannes added.
