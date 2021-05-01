BURLINGTON — The Ottumwa boys tennis team doubled it's season dual win total in the span of 48 hours, scoring a third win in two days with a 8-1 triumph in a non-conference dual over Burlington at Dankwardt Park.
The Bulldogs were led by Toby Schmidt's resounding 6-4, 6-3 win over Brendon Hale at in the top singles match. Schmidt then teamed with Trey Hull to defeat Burlington's top doubles team of Hale and Tyce Berthlshofer 6-3, 6-4. The Bulldogs won all but one singles match.
In doubles, the No. 3 team of Clayton Ferguson and Zarren Kirubakaran came back from a 7-5, 5-3 deficit to capture a 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (13-11) victory.
"We really got after them in singles and showed some real courage in our doubles matches," Ottumwa head boys tennis coach Mark Hanson said. "A meet like this will help us grow into the team we want to be."
The win moves Ottumwa to 6-4 on the season. The Bulldogs host Des Moines Roosevelt next Tuesday to decide the CIML Metro Championship.
BOYS TENNIS
Ottumwa 8, Burlington 1
Singles
1. Toby Schmidt (O) def. Brendon Hale 6-4, 6-3
2. Matt Nderi (O) def. Rich Bleisner 6-3, 6-4
3. Tyce Berthlshofer (B) def. Trey Hull 6-4, 6-4
4. Clayton Ferguson (O) def. Owen Fawcett 6-2, 6-2
5. Lucas Barnes (O) def. Michael Mercer 6-3, 6-4
6. Zarren Kirubakaran (O) def. Jackson Carlson 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
1. Schmidt-Hull (O) def. Hale-Berthlshofer 6-3, 6-1
2. Barnes-Cale Leonard (O) def. Bleisner-Fawcett 6-2, 3-6, 1-0 (10-5)
3. Ferguson-Kirubakaran (O) def. Carlson-Mercer 5-7, 7-5, 1-0 (13-11)