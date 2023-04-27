EDDYVILLE — The Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont boys track and field team shocked the Class A field on Tuesday evening, using their depth as a team to win the Rocket Relays at Ike Ryan Field.
The formula for victory was a simple three ingredient formula that has worked for Rocket teams down through the years.
The three points are:
- Score in every event.
Check.
- Score twice in at least seven individual events.
Check.
- Score in every relay and be in the top three in at least four of them. Check.
The result, VICTORY!
When all the results were in and the final score was announced, it was declared that the Rockets finished four points ahead of neighboring rival Pella Christian, leading to a tumult of joy in the Rocket camp. EBF had 128 points compared to 124 for the Eagles.
South Central Conference rivals Chariton, Davis County and Knoxville followed in that order with 107, 106 and 99 points respectively. PCM was sixth with 76, East Marshall was seventh with 56 and Colfax-Mingo was eighth with 35.
The win was savored with excitement by Rocket coach Michael Pilcher.
“This was an outstanding team effort,” Pilcher said. “Everybody contributed something to the win. We put some kids in events they had not run before and they performed very well. We had a number of personal bests and every point was special.
"Russell McCrea won the high hurdles with his best time. Brooks Moore ran some new events and scored high. The shuttle hurdle team took a win and the beat goes on. We scored big points with our relay events. There were just so many things this team gave us tonight and we needed all of it."
The Rockets won only two events. Those wins were by Russell McCrea in the 110-meter high hurdles and by the shuttle hurdle team of Clayton Sandifer, Connor Arnold, Thomas and Russell McCrea.
Huge points were contributed by second-place finishes by Sam Seddon in the 1,600-meter run, Carsen Wade in the 400-meter hurdles and the 4x100 Relay unit of Donterio Campbell, Blake Hughes, Kody Arnold and Vinny Webster.
The Rockets also earned very important third-place points from Jake Mellin in the 400-meter dash, Seddon in the 3,200-meter run, Moore in the 100-meter dash, the 4x200 quartet of Campbell, Kody Arnold, Sandifer and Webster and the 4x400 foursome of Russell McCrea, Mellin, Wade and Moore.
The Davis County Mustangs were fueled by a pair of outstanding performances by Drake Relays-bound Tayden Bish. Bish, who will compete on Saturday in the 400-mter hurdles, took gold in the same race on Tuesday in 55.66 seconds after winning the 400-meter dash in 51.5 seconds.
Bish also anchored the Mustangs to second-place finishes in the sprint medley and 4x400 relays. Joining Bish on the sprint medley were Drake Hamm, Hank Bulechek and Blaine Meyer while Bulechek, Tyler Burton and Charlie Warren joined Bish on the 4x400 crew.
The only other Mustang win came on the 4x800 relay. Cameron Hubbart, Warren, Collin Batterson and Burton grabbed the gold for Davis County.
“I was very pleased with the way we ran," Mustang coach Mike Finneran said. “Our relays stepped up big and Tayden had a huge night with four excellent 400s.
"Our 4x800 dropped 20 seconds off their time and the 4x400 lowered their time. We are putting the pieces together for a run in the (South Central) conference and (2A) state qualifying meets.”
The Chariton Chargers had a pair of winning efforts. Drake Entrekin notched a win in the high jump with a leap of 6-2 and the distance medley quartet of Cameron Phipps, Kasyn Paige, David Crabb and Bradley Hobbs took the win in 3:54.05.
The Chargers received second-place finishes from Jayden Allen-Winston in the shot put and the discus and from Hobbs in the 800-meter run. Relay seconds went to the 4 x200 team of Nick Gortman, Paige, Brock Oxenrider and Phipps and the 4 X 800 unit of Hobbs, Crabb, Connor Dixon and Blane Wallace. Third-place finishes for Chariton came from Phipps in the 200-meter dash and the 4x100 group of Gortman, Connor Duffield, Kyser Arnold and Paige.
The Ottumwa Bulldogs entered a junior varsity team in the meet. The Bulldogs received a runner-up finish in the long jump from Ashley Abongwa in the long jump and a third-place finish from of Abongwa, Bryant Wilson, Long Nguyen and Warner Cook in the 4x200 relay.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Rocket Relays
At Ike Ryan Field, Eddyville
Class A Team Scoring – 1. EBF 128, 2. Pella Christian 124, 3. Chariton 107, 4. Davis County 106, 5. Knoxville 99, 6. PCM 76, 7. East Marshall 56, 8. Colfax-Mingo 35
Class B Team Scoring – 1. Lynnville-Sully 202, 2. Montezuma 167, 3. English Valleys 81, 4 Ottumwa JV 52, 5. Moulton-Udell 18, 6. EBF-JV 3.
EBF Results - Top three finishers:
100 Meter Dash – 3. Brooks Moore 11.98
400 Meter Dash – Jake Mellin 55.07
1600 Meter Run – Sam Seddon 4:54.97
3200 Meter Run – Seddon 10:45.62
110 Meter High Hurdles – 1. Russell McCrea 15.74
400 Meter Hurdles – 2. Carsen Wade 1:00.24
4 X 100 Meter Relay – 2. Donterio Campbell, Blake Hughes, Kody Arnold, Vinny Webster 46.70
4 X 200 Meter Relay – 3. Campbell, K. Arnold, Clayton Sandifer, Webster 1:38.93
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 3. R. McCrea, Mellin, Wade, Moore 3:43.04
Shuttle Hurdle Relay – 1. Sandifer, Connor Arnold, Thomas McCrea, R. McCrea.
Davis County Results – Top three finishers:
400 Meter Dash – 1. Tayden Bish 51.50
1600 Meter Run – 3. Sutton Shivley 4:59.56
3200 Meter Run – 2. Shively 10:34.02
400 Meter Hurdles – 1. Bish 55.66
4 X 400 Meter Relay – 2. Hank Bulechek, Tyler Barton, Charlie Warren, Bish 3:29.11
4 X 800 Meter Relay 1. Cameron Hubbart, Warren, Collin Batterson, Burton 8:27.05
Sprint Medley Relay 2. Drake Hamm, Bulechek, Blaine Meyer, Bish 1:38.82
Distance Medley Relay – 3. Meyer, Jace Jackson, Bulechek, Hubbart 4:07.03
Shot Put – 3. Tyler Hewitt 43-00
Discus – 3. Gavin Walker 126-06
Chariton Results – Top three finishers:
200 Meter Dash – 3. Cameron Phipps 24.07
800 Meter Run – 2. Bradley Hobbs 2:09.36
4 X 100 Relay – 3. Nick gortman, Connor Duffiend, Kyser Arnold, Kasyn Paige 47.83
4 X 200 Relay – 2. Gortman, Paige, Brock Oxenrider, Phipps 1:37.60
4 X 800 Relay – 2. Hobbs, David Crabb, Connor Dixon, Blane Wallace 8:39.25
Distance Medley Relay – 1. Phipps, Paige, Crabb, Hobbs 3:54.05
High Jump – 1. Drake Entrekin 6-02
Shot Put – 2. Jayden Allen-Winston 44-04
Discus – 2. Allen-Winston 139-11
Ottumwa JV Results – Top three finishers:
100 Meter Dash – 3. Brannon Flattery 12.15
110 Meter High Hurdles – 3. Chance Egbert 18.11
4 X 200 Relay – 3. Abongwa, Bryant Wilson, Long Nguyen, Warner Cook 1:44.41
Long Jump – 2. Abongwa 17-11.75
