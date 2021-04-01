INDIANOLA – Three meets into the season, no one has been able to beat Isaac Eaton to the finish line in the 400 meter hurdles.
Eaton picked up his third win in the race on Thursday, posting his best time yet this season in the 400 hurdles. The Ottumwa senior crossed the finish line in 56.19 seconds, the best time in the entire state thus far, while helping the Bulldogs secure a third-place finish as a team in the Indianola Indian Relays.
Facing tougher competition, Ottumwa picked up three wins and 79 points at Buxton Stadium. Waukee scored 180 points to bring home the team championship while Indianola finished as the runner-up in their home tournament with 115.5 total points.
"This meet was a bit of an eye-opener for the team," Ottumwa head boys track and field coach John Lawrence said. "We went up against some of the best runners and throwers in the state. The team didn't back down. We had a lot of personal records and improvements throughout the meet."
Jesus Jaime came within five inches of another sweep of the throwing events for Ottumwa, placing second to Indianola junior Walker Whalen who entered the night with the fourth-best throw statewide in the discus. Whalen won the discus over Jaime with a toss that reached 154 feet and two inches while Jaime settled for second, reaching 149-2.
Jaime reached a personal best distance in the shot put, winning the event with a throw of 50-8.5. Eaton was part of a relay win for the Bulldogs on the track anchoring the 4x400 relay with Gatlin Menning, Charlie Welch and Austin Fountain joining in a winning run of 3:34.28.
"Every meet is a learning experience and shows us the things we need to focus on," Lawrence said. "The team is even more motivated and want to put in the work to do something special by the end of the season."
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Indianola Indian Relays
Team scores
1. Waukee, 180; 2. Indianola, 115 1/2; 3. Ottumwa, 79; 4. Dallas Center-Grimes, 64; 5. Norwalk, 58 1/2; 6. Clear Lake, 53; 7. Humboldt, 26; 8. Indianola JV, 13.
Ottumwa results
Individual events
Discus — 2. Jesus Jaime, 149-2; 11. Rion Slack, 100-2. High jump — 4. Austin Fountain, 5-10. Shot put — 1. Jaime, 50-8 1/2; 6. Slack, 40-10. Long jump — 3. Gatlin Menninga, 21-2; 13. Maxwell Thomason, 17-0.
100 — 5. Charlie Welch, 11.82; 6. Isaac Eaton, 12.06. 200 — 5. Welch, 23.51; 6. Menninga, 23.62. 400 — 7. Welch, 52.78; 9. Menninga, 53.89. 800 — 9. Mason Farrington, 2:18.1; 10. Zander Proctor, 2:21.02. 100-meter hurdles — 2. Eaton, 16.04; 9. Jesse Vanderheiden, 17.81. 1,600 — 6. Asa Canny, 5:08.34; 8. Thomason, 5:11.62. 3,200 — 6. Canny, 10:52.44; 9. Noah Trucano, 11:31.09. 400-meter hurdles — 1. Eaton, 56.19; 10. Jacob Carlson, 1:06.77.
Relays
4x100 — 3. Ottumwa (Cooper Derby, Donald Golec, Luke Graeve, Mason Farrington), 46.86. Shuttle hurdle relay — 6. Ottumwa (Jesse Vanderheiden, Jacob Carlson, Cooper Derby, William Miller), 1:17.09. Distance medley — 3. Ottumwa (Graeve, Carlson, Austin Fountain, Farrington), 3:51.54. 4x400 — 1. Ottumwa (Gatlin Menninga, Charlie Welch, Fountain, Isaac Eaton), 3:34.28. 4x800 — 3. Ottumwa (Jake Mellin, Golec, Zander Proctor, Maxwell Thomason), 9:36.91.