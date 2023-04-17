DES MOINES — The Ottumwa High School boys track and field team wrapped up a busy 72 hours competing on Saturday in the rain-shortened Jim Duncan Invitational.
Mason Farrington, Javen Rominger, Luke Graeve and Brock Brinegar ran to a seventh-place finish on the blue oval at Drake Stadium placing seventh in the 4x200 relay for the Bulldogs. Hoping to qualify for the Drake Relays, the Bulldog teammates posted a time of 1:32.86.
The Ottumwa boys finished in a tie for fifth place on Thursday at the Davis Relays in Perry with 39.5 total points. Jonathan Miller placed second in the 400-meter dash, crossing the finish line in 56.69 seconds.
Both the Ottumwa boys and girls will compete at home on Tuesday night hosting the Don Newell Invitational. Action at Bob Warren Track inside Schafer Stadium gets underway at 4:30 p.m.
