IOWA CITY — Mason Farrington has been surrounded this season by several new teammates on the Ottumwa High School boys track and field team.
Fortunately for Farrington and the Bulldogs, those faces are only new to the Bulldog track team. First-time runners like Javen Rominger and Koby Chanthalavanh have proven to be successful athletes competing in multiple sports off the track from football to wrestling to baseball.
So far this spring, the newest members of the Ottumwa track and field program have fit like a hand in a glove. The most recent example came on Saturday at Iowa City West, where the Bulldogs scored a win in the 4x200 relay competing against some of the top schools in eastern Iowa.
Rominger, Farrington, Brock Brinegar and Luke Graeve teamed up to produce the most recent of Ottumwa's impressive early-season showings putting up a time of 1:31.98 beating Solon by two seconds. The time is currently one of the top-20 statewide in the 4x200 relay, putting the Bulldogs in position to qualify for the race in the Drake Relays after posting a top 40 time in the 4x100 relay with Chanthalavanh, Graeve, Brinegar and Farrington posting a time of 44.34 seconds at the Mount Pleasant Relays less than two weeks earlier.
"We figured we're probably already in for the 4x100 since the top 96 times qualify for Drake," Graeve said. "We wanted to try and qualify in something that's a little more challenging for us. We knew we were close in the 4x200, so the past couple of meets we've been trying to stack it up. Now that we're in consideration, we're pretty excited."
Farrington anchored Ottumwa's winning run just three days earlier at the 95th Osky Relays in the sprint medley, joining Chanthalavanh, Cooper Derby and Javen Rominger in producing a top time of 1:38.64 before claiming the 200-meter dash in 23.4 seconds. Farrington qualified for multiple events at state, anchoring the sprint medley while also running in boys the 200 and 400 meter dashes.
"There was a lot of uncertainty with so many new people on the team this year, but so many people have stepped up for us," Farrington said. "Javen and Koby are doing great. They've already helped put us in position to qualify for Drake. We've also great freshmen that are stepping up this season in their first seasons."
Among those freshmen include Jonathan Miller, who is coming off a successful year as a state high school swimming qualifier for the Bulldogs this past winter. The early part of his first high school track and field season has featured mixed results from top-10 finish at the Steve Roth Relays in the high jump in the first outdoor meet of the season to anchoring a seventh-place run for Ottumwa's shuttle hurdle relay team in 1:15.99 and an 11th-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles that featured a couple stumbles by Miller on the way to producing a time of 1:03.22 on Saturday.
"I've only been running the hurdles for about three weeks. It's still pretty new for me," Miller said. "Track is a lot different than swimming. It requires different muscles and a different mindset."
Farrington finished fourth for Ottumwa in the 200-meter dash on Saturday, crossing the finish line in 22.64 seconds. The Ottumwa senior finished out the day, and the meet for the Bulldogs, anchoring OHS to a fifth-place finish in the 4x400 relay as Donald Golec, Rominger and Brinegar teamed up with Farrington to produce a time of 3:45.97.
"We have so many fast guys this year that we can mix and match guys into different events," Farrington said. "It's exciting to be in those relays. It's something you look forward to. It's not just a challenge for yourself, but it's also a chance to collectively have success as a team."
Jacob Carlson finished fourth on Saturday for Ottumwa in the 400-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line in 1:00.93. William Miller finished in a tie for fourth in the long jump, picking up three points for the Bulldogs reaching 19 feet and 4.5 inches, clinching a sixth-place finish for Ottumwa in the Hollingsworth Relays.
The Ottumwa boys track and field team will return to action at Freriches Field in Urbandale competing in the Gary DouBrava Invitational. The confident Bulldogs will look to continue improving and thriving early in the season.
"My goal this year was to go to Drake. That was always the plan coming into the season," Rominger said. "I knew I was fast. Coach (John) Lawrence knew I was fast. Now, it looks like we might be going.
"I love track. It's become one of my favorite sports."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.