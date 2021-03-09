Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Then becoming fair overnight. Low 39F. W winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.