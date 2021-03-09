CEDAR FALLS – For the first time in nearly a full year, area athletes were back competing during Iowa High School track and field action on Tuesday.
Members of the Cardinal and Fairfield High School boys were part of the field of athletes competing on the second day of the Dickinson Relays at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Last year's event was the only competition either indoors or outdoors for any area track and field squad before the coronavirus pandemic brought a sudden halt to the season in mid-March.
Cardinal junior Griffin Greiner posted the highest finish of any area athlete at the first indoor track meet of the season, finishing fourth in the 400-meter dash in 52.75 seconds. Greiner also competed in the high jump, finishing 12th reaching a height of 5-10.
Isaac Lett also competed in the 400 dash for Cardinal, placing 40th in 57.32. Lett placed 42nd in the long jump for the Comets, reaching the 18-foot distance with a jump of 18-2.5.
Gavin Grove placed 34th for Cardinal in the 3,200-meter run, finishing the two-mile race in 11:37. Logan Walters edged Comet teammate in boys shot put for 77th place by three inches with Walters reaching 27-5.5 on a throw while Cox finished 78th with a throw of 27-2.
Kyle Godwin scored Fairfield's highest finish in the Dickinson Relays, placing 19th in the shot put with throw of 43 feet and 11 inches. The Trojans also placed 23rd in the 4x800 meter relay (9:25.32) and 43rd in the 4x200 relay in 1:45.2.
Kevin Kretz, coming off placing at the boys state swimming meet competing for Ottumwa High School last month, finished 29th for the Fairfield boys track team in 400 meter dash in 56.24 seconds. Trojan teammate River Patterson placed 55th in the same 400 race in 59.53.
Alex Forrest placed 45th for Fairfield in the 1,600 meter run, finishing the one-mile race in 5:32.48. Kaden Mickels placed 46th for the Trojans in the 800-meter run in 2:22.53 while Gavin Van Veen finished 55th in 2:26.79.
Aiden Krueter placed 82nd for the Fairfield boys in the 200-meter dash in 27.53 seconds and 59th in the boys long jump in 16-0.5. Craig Miller finished 67th for the Trojans in the long jump in 10-1.
In the 60-meter dash preliminaries, Aiden Lyons finished 42nd for Fairfield in 7.54 seconds. Trojan teammate Craig Miller finished 99th in the 60 meters in 8.64.