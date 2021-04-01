KEOSAUQUA – Van Buren County High School hosted a seven-team boys track and field invitational on Thursday night.
The Davis County boys would follow in the footsteps of the Mustang girls, who dominated the field at the PCM Relays on Tuesday, capturing the team title at Van Buren County. The Mustang boys would capture titles in the 3,200 meter run, the 1,600 meter run, the 800 meter run, the 110 meter hurdles, the 4x800 relay, the distance medley relay and the 4x400.
Cardinal's Griffin Greiner was a triple-winner, taking the gold in the 100-meter dash (11.54 seconds), the 200-meter dash (23.59 seconds) and the 400-meter run (51.17 seconds). Greiner has won seven events in his first week of competition for the Comets, helping Cardinal finish second in total points for the second time in as many meets.
Davis County's Kenny Cronin also had a big night, winning the 3,200 meter run in 9:55.25 and the 1600 meter run in 4:43.15. Other winners in the individual events included Lane Davis of Van Buren County in the high jump (6-0), Cardinal's Alec Rachford in the shot put (38-3.5) and Keokuk's Jacob McWilliams in the long jump (19-11).
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finished third with 115 total points. Wyatt Brinegar won the discus for the Rockets with a throw of 99-3.5 while Thane Alexander finished first in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:02.2
Davis County's Carson Maeder won the 110-meter hurdles in 16.51 seconds. Mustang teammate Brody Humphrey finished first in the 800-meter run in 2:17.88.
Collin Batterson, Drake Hamn, Mark Shirley and Micha Closser led Davis County to the win in the 4x800 relay in 9:23.3. Cardinal picked up a win in the shuttle hurdle relay as Ian Liles, Karson Kirkpatrick, Gavin Grove and Konner Sanders finished the race in 1:19.27.
Maeder, Tayden Bish, Carson Zeitler and Humphrey won the distance medley relay for Davis County in a time of 3:55.44. The EBF quartet of Blake Jager, Blake Hughes, Vinnie Webster and Seth Kargol would capture the 4x200 meter relay in a time of 1:43.68 while Blake Hughes, Brooks Moore, Jackson Sheldon and Alexander brought home the 4x100 relay for the Rockets in 47.73 seconds.
Zeitler, Bish, Collin Batterson and Maeder close out a winning night for the Mustangs, capturing the 4x400 relay in 3:39.72. Van Buren County finished fifth in their home meet with 78 points, beating out Moravia by seven.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Van Buren Invitational
Team Scoring:
1. Davis Co.- 162
2. Cardinal- 132
3. EBF- 115
4. Keokuk- 90
5. Van Buren- 78
6. Moravia- 71
7. Clark County- 51