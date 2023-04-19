OTTUMWA — Two years earlier, it was Isaac Eaton and Austin Fountain pushed each other down the backstretch on the Bob Warren track as part of a 1-2 finish on a championship-winning night for the Ottumwa High School boys track and field team.
Two years later, Mason Farrington and Luke Graeve took their turn to push each other and the Bulldogs to a successful night at the 73rd edition of the Don Newell Invitational. Much like the battle for the win in the 400-meter hurdles in 2021 between Eaton and Fountain, Farrington and Graeve battled each other down the stretch of Tuesday night's 400-meter dash with Farrington collecting the first of his two individual wins helping Ottumwa pull away from Newton and Burlington for the team championship.
"Being able to compete with him and run with him all these years has been a blast," Farrington said after edging Graeve by .28 seconds in the 400, crossing the finish line in 51.42. "I wasn't sure how my time would be, but I was able to come off the track knowing that I helped push Luke to a really great night. It makes me feel very good as a teammate."
Farrington picked up his second win less than an hour later, dashing around the track at Schafer Stadium to win the 200 meters in 22.85 seconds. Graeve edged Farrington earlier in the night in the 100-meter dash by a tenth-of-a-second for second place behind Burlington's Laderrias Shealey, proving to be Ottumwa's fastest runner by crossing the finish line in 11.52 seconds.
"It's a great feeling to have that type of competition with your teammates when you're that even in meets and in practice where you're getting better and improving by pushing each other," Graeve said. "For the past few years, we've had that type of competition between teammates. It's helped us be successful."
Both the Ottumwa boys and girls each finished with four wins apiece in the Don Newell Invitational. Led on the opening two laps by Madelyn Houk and Kendra Cole, the Bulldog girls picked up relay wins in the distance medley (4:39.84) and the 4x100 (52.5) with Mallory Morgan filling in for injured senior Ella Allar on the third leg of the race clinching a runner-up finish in the meet as a team for OHS behind perennial powerhouse Iowa City West.
"I wasn't surprised to see Mallory step up for Ella," Houk said. "She's done it before. She can do it just as good as anyone else."
Vanessa Simmons completed a quarter-mile sweep for Ottumwa runners, adding a win in the girls' 400-meter dash with a personal-best run of 1:00.95. Eve Rust also reached a career milestone on Tuesday, winning the girls' high jump at the Don Newell Invite for the second straight year clearing the bar at 5-2 becoming the only athlete in the field to successfully complete a jump of over five feet in the meet.
The Ottumwa boys also scored a win in the field on Tuesday. Bryan Coulter set a new personal best with a throw of 44-5 in the shot put, edging out Burlington senior Phil Phillips by four inches with his final throw of the night.
"I really have to give a shout out to Robert Bender and Kurt Hopkins. They've been sending me videos on things I could do to critique my form. They've put the work in just as much as I have," Coulter said. "I've been putting the work in all week. I actually hit my personal best reaching 42 feet on my first throw. I came up with a big jump on the final throw. That wound up taking it."
The Ottumwa boys also secured a relay win on Tuesday in a race the Bulldogs have been having plenty of success in this season. Koby Chanthalavanh, Javen Rominger, Donald Golec and Brock Brinegar produced a winning time in the 4x200, finishing in 1:35.23 beating Newton by over six seconds.
"Brock's a little injured, but it's Senior Night, so he still ran," Golec said. "When it comes to the home meet, you've got to do everything you can. This year has been a bit of a downer for me. I needed something to pick it back up and go back to my old form like last year."
The Fairfield Trojans came away with one win at the Don Newell Invitational. Makenzie Kraemer, Addison Ferrel, Ashlyn Lisk and Malena Bloomquist dominated the girls' 4x800 relay, combining to produce a time of 10:52.81.
"We always run our first lap really fast, then we kind of die down," Ferrel said. "This was our first 4x800 win of the year. We've ran faster times, but it felt so good to finally earn a win."
