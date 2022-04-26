CEDAR RAPIDS — Austin Fountain scored his second win of the season in the 400-meter hurdles, posting a time of 59.65 seconds for the Ottumwa High School boys track and field team on Tuesday at the Cedar Rapids Xavier Invitational.
Fountain was the only runner in the race to cross the finish line in less than a minute, beating Cedar Rapids freshman Ryan Bartels by 1.68 seconds. Fountain also anchored Ottumwa's winning run in the 4x200 relay, joining Bulldog teammates Brock Brinegar, Cooper Derby and Donald Golec in producing a time of 1:33.22 edging Kennedy by 0.74 seconds.
Ottumwa scored three relay wins during the Xavier Invitational, ultimately finishing fourth overall with 79 points. Brinegar, Derby, Fountain and Golec came together to open the night with a winning run of 1:41.52 in the sprint medley relay while Fountain closed the night anchoring Ottumwa's winning run of 3:36.36 in the 4x400 relay.
Mason Farrington closed the night leading off Ottumwa's 4x400 win after finishing second both the 200 dash (23.06) and 400 dash (51.81), part of a team-high 22.5-point night for the Bulldog junior. Jake Mellin and Luke Graeve helped Ottumwa edged Xavier by .32 seconds in the 4x400 after joining Brinegar and Derby in a dominant distance medley relay win as the Bulldog teammates won the race by over nine seconds crossing the finish line in 3:52.23.
Ottumwa will be back on the track next Thursday looking to win their third CIML Metro conference championship in the past five years. Action at the Metro track and field meet in Des Moines gets underway at 4:30 p.m.