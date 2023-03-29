PEKIN — Two longtime rivals were back together battling on the track once again Monday.
The battle began right from the start between the Cardinal and Van Buren boys track and field teams. Gavin Van Veen was able to hold off Kayden Simmons over the final lap of the opening sprint medley relay by less than a second, giving the Comets the first win of the night over the Warriors.
Cardinal may have won that battle, but in the end it was Van Buren County that won the war at Pekin's Ruritan Relays. The Warriors matched the Comets with four wins on the track and a win in the field, pulling away for a 27-point win (135-108) in the dual between the former Southeast Iowa Superconference south division rivals.
"We're all pretty close. We hang a little bit and help each other, work with each other at practice," Simmons said. "I'm pretty tired from all the practice. My leg has been hurting, but I just got out there and ran. I just stopped thinking about everything else and focused on running my best and my fastest."
Van Buren County's leaping ability allowed them to score key wins. Wyatt Mertens picked up the first win of the day for the Warriors, claiming the long jump title nearly reaching 20 feet during the meet finishing at 19-11 to beat out North Mahaska sophomore Lucas Nunnikoven by four inches.
On the track, the Warriors leapt to another victory in the shuttle hurdle relay. Simmons led off the winning run of 1:12.79 with Izaak Loeffler, Bryce Newcomb and Tyler Stoltz producing the second win in as many meets in the race for Van Buren County this season.
"Starting from middle school, we have a lot of athletes that can run pretty fast in the hurdles," Simmons said. "We've placed very well in those events for several years."
Anthony Duncan, who compete in the 400-meter hurdles at state last year, picked up his first 400-meter hurdle win of the season on Monday for Van Buren County. Duncan made it a quarter-mile sweep for the Warriors, following a winning run of 52.78 seconds in the 400-meter dash with a winning run of 57.55 in the 400-meter hurdles edging Pekin junior JaeDon Wolver by less than two seconds.
"None of the 400s that I've ran have been easy," Duncan said. "The ultimate goal is to get to Drake and get to state. I'm always trying to get my times down to get to those meets."
Lincoln Bainbridge, Dominic Meierotto, Lucas Fett and Korbin Camp produced a winning run for Van Buren County in the distance medley relay in 3:57.97, just over a second ahead of English Valleys. Like Van Buren County, Cardinal junior Isaac Lett scored multiple wins at the Ruritan Relays as the fastest runner in the meet claimed the 100-meter dash in 11.56 seconds and the 200-meter dash in 23.15.
"The main thing I've learned is to just be confident. You might not always be in the middle lane or the fastest heat, but you just have to be confident and go into each event knowing you're going to win," Lett said. "I ran the opening heat of the 200, but I knew they really weren't going off times. My goal was to run as fast as I could and put up a time that nobody could catch."
Alec Rachford picked up the win for the Comets in the shot put with an impressive throw of 46 feet and 11 inches, nearly eight feet further than Pekin sophomore Caden Bender. Cardinal finished off the night on a high note as Van Veen, Jules Bois, Archer Metcalf and Bradly Snook held off Pekin by 1.45 seconds to win the closing 4x400 relay race in 3:46.09.
"We had some good competition and we did some things differently than we did on Thursday at Albia," Cardinal boys track and field coach Rich Mayson said. "There were a lot of guys that got a chance to run. It's always good when more guys get that chance to compete. I wasn't surprised to see us finish it off winning the 4x400, but I was definitely very pleased."
North Mahaska edged Pekin for third place by 12 points (79-67). The fourth-place finish at home for the Panthers was highlighted by a pair of wins for sophomore runner Brady McWhirter, who followed up another dominant 3,200-meter run beating Van Buren County freshman Lincoln Bainbridge by almost 23 seconds in 10:21.94 by edging Van Veen in the 800-meter run passing the Comet senior with 200 meters left to take the half-mile race in 2:10.92.
"It was just a simple matter of sitting behind the leader and waiting to make that final kick," McWhirter said of his 800-meter strategy. "I definitely had a lot left in the tank and I like to put it out there when I have the chance."
Moravia finished in seventh place as a team with 37 points. After taking the high jump by clearing the bar at 6-1, Mohawk senior Riley Hawkins anchored a winning run in the 4x200 relay joining Jackson McDanel, Wyatt Throckmorton and Cole Hamilton in producing a time of 1:37.41 edging Van Buren County by less than a second.
"We're just coming out of spring break and this is our first outdoor meet of the year," Hawkins said. "I'm not in the best shape right now. I think, as we get more into the season and we all get into better shape, we're going to be producing some really good results."
Sigourney scored 22 points to finish in ninth place to open the outdoor season. Troy Klett brought home the highest finish for the Savages, claiming the bronze in the 1,600-meter run placing the third-fastest one-mile time in 5:19.12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.