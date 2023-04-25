EDDYVILLE — Solomon Zaugg just had to know.
Moments after wrapping up a win in the 4x800 relay on Thursday at the Ike Ryan Relays, members of the Mediapolis boys track and field team were desperate to know the winning time. While the Bulldogs had beaten the teams at Ike Ryan Field, beating other teams around the state for a spot in the Drake Relays was of a more pressing concern.
"We're so close to getting in," Zaugg said. "We just needed to take off a few more seconds."
Ultimately, the news would be good for the Bulldogs. Jeff Capmbell, Owen Schmidgall, Solomon Zaugg and Logan Rosas produced a time of 8:09.6 on Thursday that would ultimately top Ames by 0.35 seconds to earn the 16th and final spot to qualify for the 113th edition of 'America’s Athletic Classic.'
The run to Drake would also help Mediapolis bring home the Class A team championship at the Ike Ryan Relays, winning a competitive battle that saw six of the seven teams score over 100 points. The Bulldogs edged Mount Pleasant by 12 points, 148-136, with Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont finishing third scoring 115 points edging Fairfield by six.
"It was a pretty efficient meet. It gave us a chance to see a couple of our conference opponents again," EBF head boys track and field coach Micheal Pilcher said. "We know it's going to be a dogfight later this season. If you have a couple things not go your way, it can drop you in the standings pretty quickly. That's what makes it fun. It pushes the kids to be better when we get to the end of the season.
"We knew going in we had an outside shot at making it to the Drake Relays. It's more like icing on the cake. It's a tough meet to qualify for. Our main goal is to be at our best for conference and districts in hopes of qualifying for state."
Davis County senior Tayden Bish scored the only win of the night for the Mustangs, collecting 10 of Davis County's 104 points in the Ike Ryan Relays outpacing Cardinal senior Archer Metcalf by nearly three seconds to win the 400-meter hurdles. While Bish could not reach the automatic qualifying standard of 55 seconds on Thursday, finishing the race in 56.19, the first-year hurdler qualified for the Drake Relays with the 14th-overall fastest time in the state of 55.12 achieving that mark on Apr. 14 during the Dennis Anderson Relays.
"I never thought I would have become a hurdler when the season began," Bish said. "I think it's definitely helped me with all my events. Being in the hunt to compete at Drake gets your blood pumping knowing you're one of 16 people in the entire state to get this opportunity."
While the EBF boys did not qualify for a Drake Relays event, the Rockets built up some mid-season momentum in their home meet. Donterio Campbell scored the win for EBF in the Class A long jump, reaching 19 feet and 3.75 inches, while Clayton Sandifer, Conner Arnold, Thomas and Russell McCrea picked up the victory in the shuttle hurdle relay crossing the finish line in 1:04.93.
"You're always looking to win every event you're in, but when we looked at the times of the teams coming into this meet, we knew we had a very realistic chance of winning this," Russell McCrea said. "We just had to keep up with everyone for the first two laps. Clayton came off that first leg with a great boost. We just had to keep it moving to pick up the win."
Fairfield's fourth-place finish featured a win in the field for sophomore Ryan Giberson. Competing in the high jump, Giberson won the Class A portion of the competition clearing six feet even matching the winning leap of Class B champion Caleb Haack of Iowa Valley.
"I think that's the third of fourth time this season that Ryan's cleared six feet," Fairfield head boys track and field coach Brian Dunlap said. "He's putting together a nice season of jumps. He's got a teammate in Eli Zillman that's also capable of going over six feet. We've got a couple of high jumpers that work well together and push each other. We're always trying to get that next bar, but they're doing well getting over that six-foot mark pretty consistently."
The Cardinal Comets also produced a competitive night at EBF two days after bringing home a team title from the WACO Warrior Relays, finishing sixth with 101 points. Isaac Lett, Montana Rupe, Metcalf and Gavin Van Veen won the Class A distance medley in 3:46.64 with Van Veen pulling away from Davis County's Collin Batterson over the final 250 meters to pick up the win by over three seconds.
"I felt him show up on that last lap when the wind hit us both in the face," Van Veen said. "I knew if I could just push through that wind, I could take on the homestretch."
Alec Rachford added a win in the field for the Comets in the Class A discus with a throw of 140 feet and 11 inches. Perhaps even more impressively, Rachford nearly rallied Cardinal throwers to a win in the 4x100 weightman exhibition relay tearing down the track at Ike Ryan Field on the anchor leg.
"I was on our 4x100 team at the start of the season," Rachford said. "I went pretty fast there. If they needed me, I could get back in there and run it for us."
In the Class B portion of the Ike Ryan Relays, North Mahaska brought home the team title with 161 points beating out Sigourney by 54 and third-place Moravia by 67. Jayden Thompson picked up a win for the Savages in the discus with a throw of 125 feet while Jackson McDanel scored the win for the Mohawks in the 400-meter hurdles finishing the race in 58.47 seconds.
