CEDAR FALLS — The Ottumwa Bulldogs were one of three area boys track and field teams to open the indoor season on Tuesday, competing on the second day of the Dickinson Relays inside the UNI Dome. Ottumwa secured four top-10 finishes, including a medal-winning long jump from Gatlin Menninga.
Menninga earned a medal after reaching 21 feet and 11 inches, just three inches shy of Mount Pleasant senior Rylan Seberg for second place. Iowa City High senior Kaleba Jack placed first, winning with a leap of 23-2.
On the track, Dante Salomon secured a fifth-place finish in the boys 800 meter run. Salomon finished the half-mile in 2:03.25, less than a second off a place on the podium.
Jesus Jaime reached 50 feet in the boys shot put, placing sixth overall for the Bulldogs. Andrew Cole placed 10th running for OHS in the 200 meter dash, finishing in 23.71 seconds.
EBF senior Kalen Walker returned to the track after earning medals in both the Iowa High School State Track and Field championships and the Iowa Games. Walker, a contender for a state title in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes in Class 2A this spring, finished fourth in the boys 60-meter dash in 7.14 seconds and placed second in the 200 meters in 22.82, securing another podium finish to open the indoor season.
Griffin Greiner had the top finish for the Cardinal boys on Tuesday at the Dickinson Relays. Greiner placed 11th in the 400 meter dash, finishing the quarter-mile in 53.13 seconds.