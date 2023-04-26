Boys track: OHS runs at Xavier Invite

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Ottumwa High School boys track and field team posted a top-five finish at the Cedar Rapids Xavier Invitational on Tuesday, putting 69 points on the board with several top-five finishes in multiple events.
William Miller and Luke Graeve both recorded personal bests in the long jump with Miller finishing second overall, reaching 19 feet and 9.25 inches. Graeve finished fifth with a leap of 18-2.75.
Ottumwa opened the meet with a second-place finish in the sprint medley relay. Koby Chanthalavanh, Javen Rominger, Brock Brinegar and Mason Farrington teamed up to produce a time of 1:39.81, coming within a second of catching Center Point-Urbana for the opening win.
The Ottumwa boys track and field team is next scheduled to compete in Pella on Thursday at the Tulip Time Relays. Chanthalvanh, Graeve, Brinegar and Farrington are also scheduled to run at the Drake Relays in the 4x100 relay on Saturday morning at approximately 9:58 a.m.
