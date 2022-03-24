OTTUMWA — Austin Fountain saw just how quickly things can change last year on the second day of the Iowa High School State Track and Field championships.
Fountain's friend and teammate, Isaac Eaton, went from earning a medal with a record-setting run in the 400-meter hurdles to disqualified from the race after what was ruled to be a leg-lift violation after officials ruled that Eaton had gone around instead of over the fifth hurdle of the race. Suddenly, a huge smile turned into a look of bewilderment when the ruling was made.
"I was devastated for the guy," Fountain said of Eaton. "He was beyond happy when he got his time. For him to turn around and get that news that he got disqualified in the final race of his senior year? I felt horrible for him."
Just a few months later, Fountain found himself having to deal with his own devastating blow. After qualifying for four state track events as junior, hopes of returning to contend for school records and state championships were suddenly put on hold during the first half of his first football game this past August when a torn ACL threatened to derail Fountain's senior season as a Bulldog athlete just as it was beginning.
"You don't see a lot of athletes come back from a full ACL tear in a short amount of time," Fountain said. "I thought it was just a pulled muscle when the injury happened. Even the surgeon who ordered the MRI didn't think it was torn. There's some heartbreak in that, but you just have to accept what happened and work to get back where you want to be."
Less than seven months later, Fountain is back high jumping and running as he and the rest of the Ottumwa boys track and field team head outside for the first time since last year's top-20 finish in the 4A boys portion of the state meet. The Bulldogs and Fairfield will be two of the 18 schools scheduled to compete on Friday at Case Field in Washington at the Steve Roth Relays, closing out the opening week of the outdoor portion of the Iowa high school track and field regular season.
"I'd say I'm about 95 percent back," said Fountain, a state qualifier last year in the 400 hurdles, high jump, 4x200 and sprint medley relay races. "I'm not super-comfortable going over hurdles yet. I won't be doing 400 hurdles or shuttle hurdle for at least a couple of weeks. Once I get back to that, it will be marker of where I can say I'm back to 100 percent.
"My goals haven't changed all that much this season. I'm still coming after Isaac's record in the 400 hurdles. I still plan on leaving my mark on this program."
While Fountain is looking to finish with a flourish this season, several Ottumwa athletes are hoping to make a good first impression. The Bulldogs feature 14 promising freshmen, including state swimming qualifier Cameron Manary and Babe Ruth World Series semifinalist Nolan Heller among the first-year track and field OHS athletes.
"It takes a little while to figure out where people fit within the mold of the team, but I think we'll lean on a few of those freshmen. I think there will be a few standouts in that group," Ottumwa head boys track coach John Lawrence said. "It's really hard to tell where our strengths really lie at until we can get some more time outside to figure out who will fit in what distances. You can only do so much indoors.
"I really don't like to jinx myself by putting too many expectations on these guys. My goal as a coach is to see them get better from the first day of the season to the last day. If we do that, I'll consider it a good season."
Ottumwa was able to use the last day of the track season last spring to get several athletes a chance to experience state meet competition by sending out an all-sophomore team to run in the sprint medley relay. Cooper Derby, Luke Graeve, Brock Brinegar and Mason Farrington brought home a 20th-place finish in the race, producing a season-ending time of 1:37.16.
"I may also end up throwing the shot put some this season, which is weird because I've never thrown it before," Farrington said. "I've also run the 60 meters and the 4x400 during the indoor season. Depending on if some of our guys stay or not, I might have to run some 800s, but mainly you'll be seeing me run more 200s and 400s.
"I'd like to pick up as close as I was at the end of last season. I'd like get under 50 seconds in the open 400. I'd also like to get around 20 seconds at least in my 200 split. There's a lot of people that have shown up and build themselves up as the season goes along. We should have a solid team."