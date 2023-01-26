OTTUMWA — The final result was closer.
That did little to comfort Ottumwa High School head wrestling coach Jeremy Frueh.
Just four days after falling to Marshalltown by 17 points at the McGivern/Blenderman Duals, the Bulldog boys wrestling team found themselves in position to avenge the loss at home on Tuesday in an Iowa Alliance dual that had was originally scheduled to be held back in December. Late falls by Angel Chavez and Daunte Wells, however, helped Marshalltown secure a 40-32 Iowa Alliance win at Evans Middle School Gymnasium holding on late after building an early 17-point lead.
While the Bulldogs might have narrowed the gap on the scoreboard, Frueh felt like there were missed opportunities for his team even more so than in Saturday's 46-29 loss at the Des Moines Lincoln Roundhouse.
"There were a whole bunch of matches that could have gone the other way and none of them did," Frueh said. "You can't really feel good when you have chances to flip the script. There were a lot of matches where we needed our guys to get a little more done and we just couldn't.
Everything kind of went against us and we came up one match short. I actually thought we wrestled Marshalltown better at Lincoln. It's a matter of some of our guys knowing the situations and knowing that we can't give up bonus points if we're in a tight match."
Marshalltown secured extra points in three of the first six matches, building a 22-5 lead following consecutive pins scored by Nick Rebik and Ignacio Macias. Facing Ottumwa senior Aiden Lord at 182, Macias trailed 5-4 going into the final period before scoring an immediate escape following by a sudden takedown and fall in just 14 seconds.
"If we're in a match that's tied going into the third period, we can't give up any bonus points. We don't have to go big, we just have to go for a takedown to win a decision," Frueh said. "We flat out did not get the job done. That's on the coaching staff and on the kids. When the opportunities are there, we need to get the job done."
Neo Guida scored a fall for Ottumwa (15-6) in the second period over Jaxson Hinkle, securing the 195-pound win in 3:05 pulling the Bulldogs within 22-11. After a forfeit at 220 pounds put Marshalltown back up by 17 points, the Bulldogs were in desperate need of wins to have any hopes of rallying in the dual.
Dylan Forney did more than his part to try and inspire an Ottumwa comeback. Leading 10-7 midway in the final minute of the second period, the sophomore heavyweight re-aggravated a knee injury that left Forney visibly hobbled on his feet after an escape by Francesco Jara-Tapia cut Forney's lead to two.
Somehow, Forney was able to secure another takedown of Jara-Tapia, building a 12-8 lead. Both wrestlers went out off the mat immediately after the takedown, leaving Forney lying on the mat in pain with hopes of even finishing the match in question.
"We knew coming into the dual that he's hurting. His knee and his ankle are banged up," Frueh said of Forney. "We're hoping he can get healthy by the conference and district meets. We were hoping it wouldn't be so severe that we'd have to stop the match."
Not only did Forney continue, but the sophomore took down Jara-Tapia twice more in the final period. On the final takedown, Forney was able to keep the shoulders down to secure a gutsy fall with just 36 seconds left in the match pulling Ottumwa back within 28-17.
"There are going to be points during a match where you're back is going to be against the wall and things are going to get difficult," Frueh said. "You can do one of two things. You can either keep going forward or you can quit. Dylan kept going forward."
Logan Hubbell, the next Ottumwa wrestler on the mat, kept the potential Bulldog rally going. Forney's sophomore teammate controlled Anthony Chavez-Ordaz almost from the very start of the 106-pound match, securing the fall 33 seconds into the second period to cut Marshalltown's lead to 28-23.
"I just like to get to my shots, my double legs and my singles, so I can get my opponent to their stomachs right away," Hubbell said. "I finally got my wing in the second period. Seeing what Dylan did in his match was so amazing. I was so proud of him. He's come a long way and I know his knee was killing him. We really needed that from him."
Ultimately, the experience advantage at 113 and 126 pounds allowed Marshalltown to score decisive wins countering an 8-2 win by Ashton Grace at 120 pounds and a forfeit for Dalton Doud at 132 to close out the dual. Ottumwa hosted Iowa Alliance conference rival Des Moines East on Senior Night Thursday as the Courier went to press with the Iowa Alliance Conference meet on deck next week followed by the Class 3A district wrestling tournament in Cedar Rapids on Feb. 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.