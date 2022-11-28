OTTUMWA — It may be another month until the calendar reads Dec. 25.
For Braylon Griffiths, the first day of practice for the upcoming Ottumwa High School wrestling season had a similar feel.
"It's just like Christmas morning," Griffiths said as he prepares for his junior season on the mats. "It's gone from being the toughest day to one of the most exciting. I woke up excited for the first day. I'm excited to put in the work. I'm excited for this season."
The Bulldog wrestlers open the season on Tuesday at Davis County in a quadrangular with Lynnville-Sully and Pekin. Ottumwa not only earned three dual wins last year in the same quadrangular hosted by Pekin, but earned the first of multiple milestone wins as senior Zach Shoemaker earned his 100th victory while moving head coach Jeremy Frueh on the verge of his 100th dual coaching win.
"We only have a couple kids this year that have gone through their first wrestling practices," said Frueh, who has guided Ottumwa to 111 dual wins and three regional dual appearances over the past decade. "Everyone's anxious to get it going. The day of school before the first practice is probably a little longer than most days. Everyone's kind of waiting for that clock to hit 3:15 p.m.
"It's a special day. It's one of my favorite days of the year."
Shoemaker and Corbin Grace joined Trevor Summers in securing their 100th career wins. All told, the seniors of 2022 depart having earned over 400 combined victories and a trio of state medals.
The cupboard, however, isn't bare for the Bulldogs. Seven wrestlers with varsity experience are set to return including Griffiths, who qualified for state as a freshman and has won 55 of his first 75 varsity high school matches.
All told, Ottumwa's seven returning varsity wrestlers competed in over 200 matches last season. With nearly 30 wrestlers overall on the roster, the Bulldogs are hoping to reload in hopes of sending multiple wrestlers to state while attempting to qualify for substate duals for the third consecutive season.
"We've got a lot of big shoes to fill, but I don't think we lost any of our work ethic from last year," Griffiths said. "It's not just the guys that are in high school now. We've got a great eighth-grade class that will be coming up next year. With the talent wrestling for the Alpha Dogs, I think we're just going to keep the program competing at a high level and keep it growing."
Ashton Grace, who placed eighth as a freshman at 106 pounds, and Daltin Doud led Ottumwa among the non-senior wrestlers with 37 wins apiece last season. Six of Ottumwa's seven returning wrestlers with varsity experience competed in at least 20 matches last year, giving the Bulldogs a solid base for a team with 11 freshmen and 18 total underclassmen.
"We return some very good talent, including our first freshman placewinner in school history," Frueh said. "There's a lot of guys that have put in a lot of hard work over the offseason. We've got some strong freshman that will step in at some pretty key positions. Dylan Forney is also looking pretty good at heavyweight.
"We did lose a lot with guys that are now wrestling at the collegiate level. Trevor Summers is darn near impossible to replace. The great thing about high school sports is that there's always someone coming up through the youth programs. You continue to develop and work with these kids. Seeing the progress is what is so much fun as a head coach."
