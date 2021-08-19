OTTUMWA – In less than 24 hours, Bridgewater went from riding high as one of two remaining unbeaten teams in the 14-year-old Babe Ruth World Series to a team suddenly playing just to stay alive in the tournament.
That would have been a horrible birthday gift for Michael Lentini, who was playing baseball on his special day for the first time ever Wednesday night. Instead, Lentini did his part to ensure the Mid-Atlantic regional champions will spend at least two more days in the Heartland of America.
Lentini collected three hits on his 15th birthday, driving in one run while scoring twice, as Bridgewater overcame an early three-run deficit against Ottumwa in the final game of pool play at the Babe Ruth World Series. Nine different players collected at least one of the 19 hits that helped the New Jersey squad not only stay alive, but advance directly into the World Series semifinals with a 12-4 win over the host team of the tournament, knocking out a resilient Greater Keene (New Hampshire) squad in the process.
"It felt good," Lentini said. "We knew we had to win. We knew it was a do-or-die game. We came out here and played our best."
Greatner Keene spoiled Bridgewater's bid for perfection at the World Series on Tuesday night, erasing a six-run deficit to stay alive in pool play with a 9-8 victory over the Panthers. The New England regional champs continued to show resilency in what proved to be their final game of the World Series, erasing a 2-0 deficit to win 10-7 over West Fargo (North Dakota) finishing 2-2 in the tournament after opening with two losses by a combined scored of 22-5.
"I'm really proud of what we ended up doing, but I'm really not happy with how we started it off," Nolan Gillis said after collecting three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored for Greater Keene on Wednesday. "We showed how well we could play the last two nights. Everyone really started to show some intensity and proved they wanted to be here."
Greater Keene's win over West Fargo put extra urgency on Bridgewater, making their game with Ottumwa one of high risk and high reward. Winning would put Bridgewater directly into the World Series semifinals by matching Eau Claire (Wisconsin) with an American division-best 3-1 record, earning first place and a bye thanks to a 4-3 walk-off win secured by Matthew Chicocki's two-out RBI infield single on Sunday over the Ohio Valley champions.
Losing to Ottumwa, however, would drop Bridgewater into a tie for the third and final spot in bracket play out of the American division with Greater Keene, making Tuesday's comeback win the difference in which northeastern team would advance in the tournament. It didn't look good early for Bridgewater as Ottumwa, already locked into a game on Thursday, jumped out to 3-0 lead with a new-look line-up full of first-time starters.
"We knew we were still in the game," Bridgewater starting pitcher Brandon Kim said. "We've done this before. We've bounced back. It was just a matter of chipping away with some runs of our own."
In what could have proven to be a make-or-break inning for Bridgewater, the boys from New Jersey responded immediately with a single on the fourth pitch of the second inning by Brad Sweet setting a tone for the rest of the night. Lentini bunted for a base hit to put runners at the corners with one out before a fielding error on a bunt by Samuel Matheson brought in the first of 11 unanswered runs over the next five innings for Bridgewater.
While swings both big and small were connecting for Bridgewater at the plate, Ottumwa bats went silent. After allowing three runs in the opening frame, Kim settled into a groove on the mound for the Panthers retiring seven straight Ottumwa hitters to keep Bridgewater's rally in tact.
"We had the confidence that we were going to win from the moment we woke up (on Wednesday)," Kim said. "I just kept throwing strikes and let my defense work."
Kim added three hits and scored three runs. Zachary Leon went 3-5, driving in three runs and scoring once, while Sweet had three hits in the contest.
All told, Bridgewater finished the night with 19 hits and scored at least one run in six of the seven innings against Ottumwa. The Panthers took the lead for good in the fourth, scoring four times to snap a 3-3 tie.
"There's always urgency in every game, but the thing I kept telling our guys was that it just another game for us," Bridgewater manager Eric Schnepf said. "We went into the game with the ability to control our own destiny. From this point forward, if we win, we win the championship. We just approach it as take it one game at a time, one inning at a time. If we approach it like that, we'll be in good shape."