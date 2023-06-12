OTTUMWA — The longer a week goes, the better the Ottumwa High School baseball team plays.
For the second time in three weeks, the Bulldogs finished off a busy stretch on a winning note winning their final four games to close out four straight days of action on diamond last week. After dropping tight games to Des Moines Roosevelt and Centerville, Ottumwa finished the week scoring a pair of Iowa Alliance Conference doubleheader sweeps traveling to Ed McNeil Field in Fort Dodge to score a pair of wins over the Dodgers (4-0 and 8-6) before dominating Des Moines East twice on Thursday back at John Hart Stadium winning 17-2 in game one and 12-2 in game two.
Ottumwa's busy week began with a tough 4-3 loss in the opening game of an Iowa Alliance south division doubleheader at Des Moines Roosevelt. Kanoa Lin's two-out RBI single to left drove in Lukas Pollman in the sixth inning to plate the decisive run of the opening game.
Matt Mitchell scored on Carter Thompson's game-tying double in the second inning of the opening game with Roosevelt for the Bulldogs before driving in Luke Graeve with a two-out RBI single to right, giving Ottumwa a 2-1 lead. Javen Rominger added an RBI single to score Cason Palm as part of a two-hit effort for the Bulldog junior as the Bulldogs caught Roosevelt again at 3-3 in the fourth inning.
Ottumwa avoided the sweep last Monday at Roosevelt by scoring three runs in the final two innings to earn a 4-2 win over the Roughriders, salvaging the split in the doubleheader. Tanner Schark's double to center followed a lead-off single by Tucker Long, setting the table for a sixth-inning comeback for the Bulldogs as Ottumwa loaded the bases without recording an out trailing 2-1, setting up Mitchell for a game-tying RBI fielder's choice and a tiebreaking sacrifice fly to left by Jared Mitchell that allowed Long and Schark to score the go-ahead runs.
Carter Thompson doubled and scored an insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Rominger. Jared Mitchell closed out the game in the bottom of the seventh, forcing Bo Gostomski into a groundout with the tying run at second base.
Centerville ignited their own four-game winning streak last Tuesday, rallying for a 5-3 win over the Bulldogs at John Hart Stadium. Sabin Esaias delivered the game's decisive hit with a two-out RBI single to right that brought in Conner Lancaster in the seventh, snapping a 3-3, before scoring on a steal of home later in the inning.
The Big Reds (9-6, 8-2 SCC) kept right on winning last week, taking three more South Central Conference victories of Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont and Cardinal. Brody Tuttle tossed a complete-game four-hit shutout in a 6-0 opening-game win at EBF while late-inning RBIs by Brandon Shinn and Elijah Hampton rallied the Big Reds to a 2-1 win over the Rockets (6-11, 4-6 SCC) in the second game of the doubleheader. Centerville never looked back in a 13-3 SCC win over Cardinal (5-9, 3-7) last Thursday at Pat Daugherty Field after scoring eight runs in the first inning as the Comets dropped their fifth straight.
Tucker Long connected on three hits in last Tuesday's game against Centerville. Run-scoring singled by Cason Palm and Daltin Doud drove in a pair of second-inning runs for the Bulldogs, opening a 2-1 lead for the Bulldogs before an RBI double in the third inning by Braylon Griffiths scored Long, giving OHS a 3-2 lead in the contest.
In Fort Dodge, Matt Mitchell set the tone for a successful road trip for the Bulldogs tossing a complete-game shutout on the mound. Fort Dodge scattered just six hits over seven innings as Mitchell needed just 80 pitches to finish the game, striking out three Dodgers in the OHS win.
Rominger and Long each collected a pair of hits for Ottumwa in game one against Fort Dodge. Rominger doubled in the first two of Ottumwa's three runs in the third inning that snapped a scoreless tie while Palm drove in Matt Mitchell with two outs in the sixth to clinch the four-run opening-game win.
Rominger's bat remained hot in game two at Fort Dodge as the Bulldogs rallied from a 4-0 deficit to complete the Iowa Alliance sweep. After tripling in Ottumwa's first run of the game on an drive to deep center and scoring Ottumwa's second run on Tucker Long's RBI hit, Rominger snapped a 4-4 tie in the fourth driving a pitch over the wall in left to bring home three runs with one swing giving the Bulldogs a sudden 7-4 lead.
Ottumwa finished last week with a flourish at home against Des Moines East, scoring 29 runs on 28 hits over just 11 innings. Carter Thompson led the Bulldogs at the plate in the 17-2 opening win over the Scarlets, going 4-4 while matching Braylon Griffiths four runs driven in apiece.
The Bulldogs let no doubt about completing the sweep against East, putting 10 runs on the scoreboard in the very first inning of the 12-2 nightcap. Long and Rominger helped close out a busy week on a winning note with one double and one run scored apiece while Doud added a triple, an RBI and scored two of Ottumwa's 12 runs.
Ottumwa (11-6, 7-3 Iowa Alliance) began another busy week on Monday at Des Moines North seeking a a doubleheader sweep with hopes of extending their current winning streak to six straight games. The Bulldogs return home on Wednesday to host an Iowa Alliance doubleheader against Marshalltown.
