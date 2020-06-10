OTTUMWA — Almost two months ago, the sight of an Ottumwa athletic facility under the lights nearly broke Brody Slack’s heart.
As one of over 300 seniors that were honored last April during the first Friday night in which the Ottumwa Community School District took part in the national “Be the Light” movement, Slack could only watch from afar as the lights turned on at Schafer Stadium. Instead of celebrating on the field with his teammates or graduating later in the spring with his classmates, the reality hit Slack that night he may never again get to participate in an event as an OHS student.
“It hit me hard that night that this is it,” Slack recalled. “I may have participated in my last event for this school.”
Instead, Slack would be back under the lights of a different Ottumwa athletic field wearing Bulldog red and white. There’s still work to be done before Slack, and the rest of his OHS senior teammates, can hang up their Bulldog gear this summer as the Ottumwa High School baseball team prepares for a shortened, but much anticipated 2020 season.
Ottumwa players and coaches have spent many hours over the past two weeks preparing for Monday night’s season-opening doubleheader at West Des Moines Valley. It will be the first two of 24 scheduled regular-season games as the Bulldogs look to make the most of a season that was far from a given last month.
“It was actually kind of weird to be back on the field for that first practice,” John Jaeger, who enters his eighth season at the helm of the Bulldogs, said. “It was one of those surreal moments because we’ve been off for so long. We haven’t done anything together prior to opening practice this month, now we’re here. It kind of feels like a dream.”
Slack would agree about it feeling like a dream, one that couldn’t have happened without the support of community members both in Ottumwa and throughout the state. After having the entire spring sports season canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, events like Ottumwa’s participation in “Be the Light” may have helped show state officials just how important getting back to action would be for those planning on playing high school baseball and softball this summer.
“Seeing the community come out and seeing how much they had our backs on those Friday nights, seeing not only the lights at Schafer Stadium and the cars that drove by honking their horns in support, but seeing things like the lights on the Jefferson Street bridge being turned to red and white each of those nights,” Slack said. “I think that had a lot to do with pushing baseball and softball forward this season. Everyone from this community to all the surrounding communities pushed hard for all the seniors. No one deserves to go out like that.
“I think all those events that each community took part in almost forced the hands of everyone to make this final push to not let the seniors go out the way they did. This is our last hurrah and I’m so happy to be one of those seniors that gets to say ‘hurrah.’”
Slack is one of eight seniors that will take the field for Ottumwa’s baseball team on Monday, twice as many as the four seniors that were part of a 20-win season for the Bulldogs last summer. Slack is joined by second-team All-CIML Metro conference selections Jackson Grooms (pitcher), Dominick Delehoy (infielder) and OHS Senior Male Athlete of the Year Andrew Cole in the group of senior players that are likely to embrace every single moment of a season that was very much in doubt of even happening and will be played with the constant of being stopped any day should there be a spike in COVID-19.
“The old saying is you never know when it could all be over. I reminded the guys on the first day of practice that any day could be the last day we go out on that field together,” Jaeger said. “My advice to them is to go out there each day and put your best foot forward. Put everything you’ve got into every day you’re out here because you never know when it could be the end.
“Today could be the last day. Tomorrow could be the last day. Just go hard, do things the right way and it will work out for us in the end.”
Besides several seniors returning, the Bulldogs have a talented junior class that is highlighted by a trio of first-team all-conference standouts. Mitch Wood (utility), Jesus Jaime (infield) and Trae Swartz (first base) provide the Ottumwa batting line up with a three different hitters that batted over .300 and combined to drive in 68 runs last summer. Add in Delehoy, and Ottumwa returns an entire starting infield to open the 2020 season.
“Everyone showed up that we thought was going to show up. We even had a few more kids show up than we expected that first night,” Jaeger said. “I think it’s going to do good things for us this year. We’ve got a lot of talent back that we expect to produce for us. I think the guys are very excited to put their best effort out on the field.”
With so much returning experience, Ottumwa seems poised to take full advantage of a shortened season with just 24 games currently scheduled, only 2/3 of the 36 games the Bulldogs played last season. The shortened season may also play into the favor of the Bulldogs and their trend of playing some of its best baseball in recent seasons between the 10-20 game mark, putting OHS in line to possibly be on a roll when the postseason arrives July 17.
“Last year was a very positive year for us,” said Jaeger. “We have more kids coming up. It’s going to be a dogfight for positions, and that makes things more competitive. As a coach, that’s what you like.”
“I’m not going to lie. When I walked in for our first practice, in my head ‘The boys are back in town’ started playing in my head,” Slack added. “It was getting pretty old doing push-ups alone at home. It’s been pretty nice to get back out here, throw the ball around and be back involved with the community. I can’t wait to get out here, maybe slap some dingers around and show everyone I’m still worth it.”