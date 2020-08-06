OTTUMWA — Several members of the Ottumwa High School softball and baseball teams were honored as 2020 All-CIML Metro Conference selections this week.
Both OHS teams had four players selected as first-team all-conference standouts. Senior teammates Kaylee Bix, Kacy Nickerson, Jillian Heaton and junior Zoey Jones were named to the first-team all-Metro softball while juniors Jesue Jaime, Mitch Wood and Max Thomason joined senior second baseman Dominick Delehoy as four members of the Bulldog baseball team to earn first-team all-conference honors.
Jaime and Wood both earned first-team Class 4A all-district honors by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association while Thomason was named a second-team all-district selection. Wood and Jaime combined for 51 total hits, the most of any OHS baseball teammates, and had all six home runs hit by the 11-11 Bulldogs this season.
Jaime led Ottumwa with 27 total hits, five homers and 31 runs driven. Wood, who normally batted right in from of Jaime, led OHS with 24 runs scored.
Thomason led the Bulldogs with a 0.41 ERA, allowing just one earned run over 17 innings on the mound. Delehoy was one of three Ottumwa players (Wood, Colton McKinnon) to start all 22 games for the Bulldogs collecting 18 hits and a team-leading 14 walks while scoring 20 runs and driving in 11.
McKinnon joined Andrew Cole and Adam Denniston on the CIML All-Metro second team for the Bulldog baseball squad. Trae Swartz, Rion Slack and Julian Moore were honorable mention selections.
Nickerson, Jones, Bix and Heaton became the top four hitters in the regular Ottumwa batting order midway through the season. Bix and Heaton started every game with Bix playing shortstop in all 24 games this season while Heaton played first.
Nickerson finished a stellar career as a five-year varsity pitcher for the 15-9 Bulldogs, serving as the team's ace each of the past four years. The future Minnesota State Maverick won six games and produced a conference-best 1.88 ERA in the pitching circle, throwing 16 consecutive scoreless innings in July, while leading OHS at the plate with 40 hits and 50 total bases.
Jones moved up in the batting order for the Bulldogs, finishing with a team-leading .477 batting average, three triples and seven stolen bases. Bix led OHS by driving in 20 runs while matching teammate Hannah Huisinga with eight doubles while Heaton hammered a team-best four home runs, including a 14th-inning walk off blast to defeat top-ranked and eventual state finalist Fort Dodge.
Huisinga was joined on the CIML All-Metro second team by OHS softball teammates Amber Shotts and Josie Lemonds. Jordan Pauls, Anne Guest and Ashton Brown earned all-conference honorable mention honors.