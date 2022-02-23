WATERLOO – Two more baker games. 20 more frames.
That's all that stood between the Ottumwa High School girls bowling team and a third consecutive state team championship. The Bulldogs had battled through another emotional day, edging their way to the top seed after 15 baker games at Cadillac XBC before sweeping Waterloo West and edging Cedar Falls in a fifth and decisive semifinal game.
Everything seemed to be pointing towards another season-ending day with a state championship trophy in the hands of the joyous Bulldogs. Ottumwa rolled a 206 in the opening baker game of the championship match with Davenport Central. Two more games like that would bring the 11th state championship trophy home to Wapello County.
Suddenly, the pins that fell throughout the day to convert key spares and clutch strikes stopped falling for the Bulldogs. Gradually, Davenport Central began to take control of 3A championship match winning three consecutive games over Ottumwa by 68 combined pins as the Blue Devils took a four-game (180-206, 177-146, 197-185, 191-166) win over the Bulldogs, denying Ottumwa a third consecutive state title.
"It's a roller coaster out there," Ottumwa senior Olivia Pilcher said. "It felt like Davenport Central got the breaks when we didn't. We started to hang our heads a little bit and you can't do that when you're in bracket play. If you miss a spare and they don't, there's no way to come back when you're down.
"It's heartbreaking that myself and Makenzie (Fischer) were so close to going out with three state titles under our belts. This team did really good. We're the only team up here with four sophomores on it. I'm really proud of us. They're going to be really successful next year."
The ending was the only change to what has been a familiar script that the Ottumwa girls bowling program has followed over the past two-plus decades. On the biggest stage of the season, the Bulldogs produced some of their best scores including an incredible 277 baker game against Cedar Falls that answered an opening 193-171 win over the Bulldogs in the best-of-five semifinal match.
"That might have been the highest baker game in school history," Pilcher said.
Ottumwa won the second baker game by 72 pins over Cedar Falls, rolling nine straight strikes to set up the potential for a perfect game. For Pilcher, it was the first chance at being a part of a 300 game on any level.
"Being that fifth bowler in the 10th frame, it was pretty nerve-racking," Pilcher said. "I was trying not to think about it. I was trying not to let my teammates down. I made a good shot. Two pins just wouldn't fall down."
That 277 seemed to electrify the Bulldogs as seven straight closed frames lifted Ottumwa to a 169-142 win in the third baker game. Cedar Falls would force a fifth and decisive baker game with a 203-163 win in the fourth, but Ottumwa responded as clutch strikes by Mackenzie Clubb and bigger spare by Hannalee Songer allowed the Bulldogs to play with the lead throughout a 216-181 win that put Ottumwa in the state championship match.
"We shot our highest score in qualifying (2,934), beat a good Waterloo West team that feature the best two individual bowlers in the state (Sydney Wilson and Ainslee McConaughy) on their home lanes and had to fight to win a five-game battle with Cedar Falls," Ottumwa head girls bowling coach Doug Techel said. "The girls really gave it everything they had."
Three consecutive strikes early in the second baker game snapped a tie between the teams and vaulted Davenport Central to a 31-pin win, leveling the championship match at 1-1. The Blue Devils held on for an 11-pin win in the pivotal third game as Pilcher, needing at least two strikes and two pins in the 10th, left the 10 pin standing on her first roll of the final frame.
Davenport Central wouldn't trail the rest of the way, jumping out to an early lead thanks to an opening strike in the fourth baker game and a seven-pin split by the Bulldogs. Pilcher and Fischer, who also battled in bracket play in the first 3A girls individual state tournament on Monday, leave behind a successful legacy of four finishing in the top four at state with three state medals, three team trophies and two state championships won over the past four years.
"My freshman year is the first time I ever picked up a bowling ball. I had no idea what I was getting into," Fischer said. "I had no intention of being in contention for a state individual title. I had no idea that could happen. I want to be back here next year cheering these girls on. They've all been there for me this entire year."