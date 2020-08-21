OTTUMWA — Moments after wrapping up the first night of practice for a sanctioned high school sports since the coronavirus pandemic began, Ottumwa head baseball coach John Jaeger had a simple message for his team.
“Today could be the last day. Tomorrow could be the last day. Just go hard, do things the right way and it will work out for us in the end.”
That message by Jaeger has been echoed by Ottumwa head football coach Brian Goodvin, who is preparing for his second season at helm of the Bulldogs. Much like baseball, the cloud of COVID-19 looms overhead with the threat of bringing the 2020 high school football season to an end at any time, including prior to next Friday’s scheduled season opener at Burlington, should the outbreak make it unsustainable to take the field.
“Every day could be your last day, especially this year,” Goodvin said. “We don’t know what will happen with all the pandemic things going on. Things change from day to day. We’ve been going through all the protocols as far as sanitizing everything from helmets and shoulder pads to shoes. We’ve been making sure the kids social distance as much as possible, which is really tough with a group of guys that are so close and have been working together really since fifth grade.”
So far, the high school football season is moving forward. Ottumwa took the field Friday night in Mount Pleasant for a preseason scrimmage with the Panthers and are set to head further east down Highway 63 next week to open the regular season for the second straight year at Bracewell Stadium against the Burlington Grayhounds.
“We’ve tried to keep everything else as normal as possible,” Goodvin said. “Our focus has been on the scrimmage and getting ready for our first game. It’s been a lot of adjustment for a lot of kids.”
The first two weeks of the season will, hopefully, go off just as was scheduled with Ottumwa facing Burlington and Oskaloosa to open the 2020 campaign. Beyond that, it will be a season in which the Bulldogs will have to continue to be flexible with two scheduled weeks off after the Iowa High School Athletic Association made the decision to shorten the regular season from nine games to seven, throwing Class 4A schedules into a frenzy with teams including Ottumwa left to fend for their own five-to-seven games without a five-week slate of district games to fall back on.
“The state came out with that tiered schedule. We were really looking forward to playing nine really competitive football games,” Goodvin said. “The state then knocked out two of those and we had to reschedule everything. You can play five, six or seven games. We’re currently on a five-game schedule, but we’re hoping to pick up games in weeks three and four to fill it out.”
Ottumwa opted to remain flexible for those dates should the coronavirus impact teams throughout the state, leaving other teams searching for opponents those weeks if their original opponents are forced to the sidelines due to any exposure. At this point, Ottumwa is not scheduled to be home until hosting Marshalltown, Southeast Polk and Des Moines North over the final three weeks of the regular season.
That, however, could change as well. Just Thursday, the IAHSAA officially backed a ruling by the Iowa Department of Education stating that any school that begins the school year with 100-percent virtual learning will be unable to participate in athletic activities. With the Des Moines Public School system voting Monday to go 100-percent virtual to start the school year, athletics within the school district including Des Moines North’s football program may be sidelined for the fall, leaving OHS with a possible open date of their own on Oct. 9.
“You don’t wish anyone has to shut down, but it’s always a possibility,” Goodvin said. “Right now, we’ve got six games including the first-round playoff game on our schedule. We are aware of what’s going on with the Des Moines Public Schools. Everything is kind of fluid and on a day-to-day basis.”
For the Bulldogs, that situation will become potentially even more fluid with students scheduled to return to the classroom next week. Unlike with baseball and softball, which Ottumwa was able to complete on the field with the only COVID cancellations due to exposure forcing opponents off the field, football and all other fall sports will have to deal with the possibility of student athletes being exposed to the coronavirus in the classroom.
At the end of the day, all Goodvin can do is focus on keeping his players as safe as possible each day at practice. So far, that’s allowed OHS to make it through preseason football camp and two weeks of practice without any season-halting incidents.
“We’re following the guidelines the state has put out the best that we can,” Goodvin said. “We’ve made sure everyone is bringing their own water bottles. We’re making sure everyone is hydrating well and properly. We’re taking care of everything on our table and trying to keep everything as normal as possible. We want that for all the kids, especially our seniors. They picked right up where they left off last year and did the best they could to be ready for the season. You hope that, if you can keep things as normal as possible, it can be a positive experience for them this fall.”