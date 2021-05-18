OTTUMWA — Vanessa Simmons walked off the track at Trojan Stadium in Iowa City West content on her performance during her first Ottumwa High School girls track and field season.
"I had excepted that the girls that I ran against (at the state qualifying meet) were really good. I realized that it was my freshman year. I was happy with how the season went," Simmons said.
Less than 24 hours later, Simmons learned her freshman season wasn't quite over. Simmons, off a sixth-place finish at Iowa City West, qualified 23rd out of 24 runners for the girls 400-meter dash with her time of 1:04.06 which proved to be well over a second within the time needed to punch a ticket to state.
"I was really surprised," Simmons said. "I don't think I've run my best yet. It's a big accomplishment and a big reward to realize that I might have been a little too hard on myself. This is a big celebration for the end of my freshman season."
Breaking the news to Simmons was one of the highlights for Ottumwa head girls track and field coach Jim Schlarbaum, who has seen the new-look Bulldogs continue to compete with some of the best athletes in the state. Two years ago, the last time a state track and field meet was held, the Bulldogs set a new benchmark for the program finishing sixth as a team with the 4x800 relay and the 800-meter run of Alli Bookin-Nosbisch becoming the first two state championship events won by the OHS girls track program.
This year will see several new athletes step out to compete in a variety of new events at state on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Simmons will definitely close out the first day of state track for the Bulldog girls, running the 400 meters on Thursday night, and may be one of the last OHS athletes to compete in the state track meet serving as an alternate for Ottumwa's sprint medley relay team that runs on Saturday afternoon.
"I like, a lot, of how young we are and how well we are preforming at this level," Schlarbaum said. "Granted, there are nerves there, but once the girls get out there and gun goes off, they're going to be good to go."
The 10 Ottumwa athletes that will represent the Bulldog girls at state, either as a starter or an alternate, in seven different events ranges from three seniors with experience competing at Drake Stadium to five underclassmen that will experiencing the state meet for the first time. Even the experience of learning about their state berths was different as Simmons was pleasantly surprised the following day with the news she had qualified.
Chloe Schneckloth, one of three OHS seniors that will close their final high school track season at state, got 'about five hours' of sleep anxiously waiting to find out whether she would be able to compete one more time for the Bulldogs. Schneckloth will compete Friday afternoon in the girls distance medley and Saturday afternoon anchoring the sprint medley.
"It was the longest night of my life," Schneckloth said of last Thursday after leaving the state qualifying meet in Iowa City without a guaranteed spot at state. "I had no clue whether we had done enough to qualify. It was one of the toughest districts in the state, which gave me hope, but you never really know how you're going to perform. It all comes down to that one day and that one race.
"I had hopes, because we performed very well, but you always get nervous. Anything can happen. You're just waiting to see Ottumwa come up on those official lists of state qualifiers."
Coulter, one of the four athletes that comprised Ottumwa's first state championship team in the 4x800 two years ago, wasn't assured of a return to state until the official state-qualifying lists were posted last Friday. Coulter, in fact, was perhaps the first member of the team to find out who had made it for the Bulldogs with the OHS senior qualifying to run Friday in both the distance medley and 400-meter hurdles.
"She's on the ball. She must have some sort of link in with the high school association," Schlarbaum joked. "She knew it immediately and let me know they were up.
"I was pretty confident Meghan was going to make it based on her performances. I was really excited to see Vanessa's name come up as a freshman. She thought it was a joke at first. I had to send her a screen shot of the list to let her know it was official."
While there is excitement in the air as the Ottumwa girls prepare for state, for at least five athletes there is also a bit of fear that comes with the unknown of competing on the biggest stage of the high school track and field season. Schlarbaum, and the experienced OHS athletes, are keeping the game plans simple for those state track newcomers heading into Thursday afternoon's opening 4A session.
"Vanessa actually told me the other day she's a little scared. I told her she knows how to do right and left just like everyone else," Schlarbaum said. "Put one foot in front of the other and remember how to run around a track. If you can do that, you'll be just fine."