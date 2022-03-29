OTTUMWA — The title of returning state medal winner isn't what Lina Newland credits for how much more of a leader she has become heading into her senior season of high school track and field.
"It's not because of the state medal. It's because of how I am now," Newland said. "I was in a completely different place last year. I've had a lot of things happen to me this year that have made me mature a lot. I just think the maturity is what's different this year."
Newland is Ottumwa's lone returning state medal winner after posting a seventh-place finish in the Class 4A girls long jump reaching 16 feet and nine inches. It was the highlight of the three events that Newland took part in last year at state as one of the 10 OHS female athletes to qualify in seven different events, culminating a season that began with so many questions and ended with plenty of success for several young athletes.
Heading into this season, the Bulldogs hope to build on that success with four returning state qualifiers and five returning conference champions leading the charge into a new season. Ottumwa hits the track, and the field, for the first time on Thursday at the Mapleleaf Athletic Complex for the Mount Pleasant Co-Ed Invitational with the potential for success in several different events.
"It's really eclectic. We have more people on distance this year. We're talented in every aspect," Ottumwa head track and field coach Jim Schlarbaum said. "We've got a chance to get the 4x800 relay team back up to what it used to be just by getting the newcomers that came in more accustomed to the pressures of varsity sports and not putting so much pressure on themselves.
"I think a lot of the newcomers look outwards instead of inwards. Their toughest competitor is themselves. They just need to improve on what they do for themselves and that will, in affect, allow them to do better against better competition."
Ella Allar can relate to that. Last year, Allar emerged as a first-time CIML Metro champion and state qualifier last year competing in the distance medley relay.
"I was pretty surprised personally with the success that we had," Allar said. "I didn't expect to meet specific goals or go as far as I did. The older girls were really helpful with that. We had a lot of talent on our team that were really good at motivating us and keeping our spirits high."
This year, Allar finds herself in the role of an upperclassmen looking to pass down her knowledge to several new teammates. In what's become a common theme throughout the school year, several freshmen will be stepping into the spotlight for the Bulldog track and field team with athletes including Hunter Caldwell, Camdyn Crouse, Miya Fuller, Brylee Jaeger and Samantha Weeks who have already seen significant time competing on the varsity level in softball, volleyball and basketball.
"I'm really excited for this season," Ottumwa senior Mikia Alvarez said. "We've got a bunch of new girls that I think are going to be really good. We had a bunch of seniors last year that were great leaders. We want to try and be the same type of leaders for the new girls coming in this year. They're going to improve our team a lot more."
Ottumwa went from a team that, three years ago, brought home multiple state championships in distance events to a team that could compete in a variety of events. Newland and Madelyn Houk both return after qualifying for state in the long jump and sprint medley relay as the Bulldogs found success in middle distances, sprints and the field including a conference-winning throw of 106 feet in the discus from Anna Wellings, who hopes to defend that title this May at the Metro meet in Des Moines.
"I feel like we've got a good amount of diversity in where we can find success. We're spread out pretty well throughout most of the events on the track and in the field," Allar said. "We have a chance to score a lot of points throughout a number of meets this year.
"We have a lot of girls that are very talented. I feel like there's also a chance to step up and help the team in ways that some of us haven't been able to before," Alvarez added. "I'm looking to try the hurdles. I'm excited for that. I think we could be really good in all of the sprints. There's definitely a lot of talent in the 100, 200 and 400."
For Newland, returning to compete this year after being awarded a state medal last season has certainly increased her goals going into this season. With hopes of competing collegiately in track and field, Newland is also hoping to follow in the footsteps of former teammates Carollin Mellin, Meghan Coulter and twin sisters Alli and Grace Bookin-Nosbisch in potentially becoming Ottumwa's next track and field state champion.
"It gives me a lot of confidence having won the state medal last year knowing that I can compete with the very best," Newland said. "I'm not just one of athletes there just to run or jump at state. It gives me the confidence to know that I can be right up there with girls that are headed to Division I colleges. I'm very excited for this year and see just how high up I can go."