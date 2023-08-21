Bulldog Profile: Aaron Guest

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Parents: Scott and Angie Guest.

Favorite television show: South Park.

Favorite movie: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Favorite actor: Tyler Schark.

Favorite athlete: Rajon Rondo.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite food: Spaghetti.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Ottumwa.

Biggest academic accomplishment: I aced my freshman year Spanish final.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in baseball: Since I was 18.

What do you like most about baseball: The people on the team.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Punk myself.

Personal goals: Not die.

Future plans: Make people quit punking.

