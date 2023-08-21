Bulldog Profile: Aaron Guest

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Parents: Scott and Angie Guest.
Favorite television show: South Park.
Favorite movie: Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.
Favorite actor: Tyler Schark.
Favorite athlete: Rajon Rondo.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.
Favorite food: Spaghetti.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Ottumwa.
Biggest academic accomplishment: I aced my freshman year Spanish final.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in baseball: Since I was 18.
What do you like most about baseball: The people on the team.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Punk myself.
Personal goals: Not die.
Future plans: Make people quit punking.
