Bulldog Profile: Abaya Selema

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Football.
Other activities: Soccer.
Parents: Yvonne Selema.
Favorite movie: The Loser.
Favorite television show: SuperNatural.
Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.
Favorite professional teams: Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.
Favorite athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Favorite food: Chicken.
Favorite restaurant: Wingstop.
Favorite vacation spot: Africa.
Biggest influence: Sarah Nunez.
When did you first get interested in football: Since I was in the womb.
What do you like most about football: Breaking the school record (for rushing yards in a single game) last season.
Personal goals: Make money.
Future plans: Chasing the bag of cash.
