Bulldog Profile: Abaya Selema

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football.

Other activities: Soccer.

Parents: Yvonne Selema.

Favorite movie: The Loser.

Favorite television show: SuperNatural.

Favorite actor: Adam Sandler.

Favorite professional teams: Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

Favorite athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Favorite food: Chicken.

Favorite restaurant: Wingstop.

Favorite vacation spot: Africa.

Biggest influence: Sarah Nunez.

When did you first get interested in football: Since I was in the womb.

What do you like most about football: Breaking the school record (for rushing yards in a single game) last season.

Personal goals: Make money.

Future plans: Chasing the bag of cash.

