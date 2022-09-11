Bulldog Profile: Aidan Lord

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Football. 

Other activities: Games.

Parent: Stephanie Lord.

Favorite movie: The Waterboy.

Favorite television show: SpongeBob SquarePants.

Favorite actor: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Favorite professional team: Los Angeles Rams.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Jalen Ramsey.

Favorite restaurant: Burger King.

Favorite vacation spot: Okoboji and Paris.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting all As in sixth grade.

Biggest influence: Andrew Tate.

When did you first get interested in football: In eighth grade.

What do you like most about football: Winning.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music and watch Tavon Austin highlights.

Personal goals: Make bread.

Future plans: Make money.

