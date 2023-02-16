Bulldog Profile: Allen Cook IV

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior. 

Sport: Basketball.

Parents: Leslie and Allen Cook III.

Favorite television show: Last Chance U.

Favorite movie: Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.

Favorite actor: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Favorite professional team: Detroit Lions.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Favorite food: Pasta.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Grand Haven, Michigan.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in basketball: In kindergarten.

What do you like most about basketball: Splashing 3-pointers.

What do you do to get ready to play: Visualize a good game.

Personal goals: Earn all-conference honors.

Future plans: Study finance in college.

