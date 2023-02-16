Bulldog Profile: Allen Cook IV

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Parents: Leslie and Allen Cook III.
Favorite television show: Last Chance U.
Favorite movie: Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse.
Favorite actor: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.
Favorite professional team: Detroit Lions.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Favorite food: Pasta.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Grand Haven, Michigan.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in basketball: In kindergarten.
What do you like most about basketball: Splashing 3-pointers.
What do you do to get ready to play: Visualize a good game.
Personal goals: Earn all-conference honors.
Future plans: Study finance in college.
