Bulldog Profile: Alyvia Clark

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Basketball.

Parents: Kim and Jeff Clark.

Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.

Favorite movie: White Chicks.

Favorite actor: Jim Carrey.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite professional team: Golden State Warriors.

Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry.

Favorite food: Spaghetti.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Las Vegas.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting good grades.

Biggest influence: My siblings.

When did you first get interesting in basketball: As a kid. I always watched my sister play, so right when I could I started playing.

What do you like most about basketball: It's a getaway from everything.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Live my life to the the fullest.

Future plans: I plan on attending Indian Hills Community College for two years majoring in criminology.

