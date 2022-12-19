Bulldog Profile: Alyvia Clark

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Basketball.
Parents: Kim and Jeff Clark.
Favorite television show: Criminal Minds.
Favorite movie: White Chicks.
Favorite actor: Jim Carrey.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite professional team: Golden State Warriors.
Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry.
Favorite food: Spaghetti.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Las Vegas.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting good grades.
Biggest influence: My siblings.
When did you first get interesting in basketball: As a kid. I always watched my sister play, so right when I could I started playing.
What do you like most about basketball: It's a getaway from everything.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Live my life to the the fullest.
Future plans: I plan on attending Indian Hills Community College for two years majoring in criminology.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.