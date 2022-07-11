Bulldog Profile: Amber Shotts

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Swimming.
Parents: Ron and Jody Shotts.
Favorite television show: Supernatural.
Favorite movie: A League of Their Own.
Favorite actor: Chris Evans.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite food: Pickles.
Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.
Favorite vacation spot: Branson.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating with a high GPA.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in softball: When I started playing Little League.
What do you like most about softball: Having fun with the team and making memories.
What do you do to get ready to play: Start with a positive mindset.
Personal goals: Stay happy and move on.
Future plans: Attend William Penn University to play softball and major in either mathematics or accounting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.