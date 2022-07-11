Bulldog Profile: Amber Shotts

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Swimming.

Parents: Ron and Jody Shotts.

Favorite television show: Supernatural.

Favorite movie: A League of Their Own.

Favorite actor: Chris Evans.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite food: Pickles.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: Branson.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating with a high GPA.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in softball: When I started playing Little League.

What do you like most about softball: Having fun with the team and making memories.

What do you do to get ready to play: Start with a positive mindset.

Personal goals: Stay happy and move on.

Future plans: Attend William Penn University to play softball and major in either mathematics or accounting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you