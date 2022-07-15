Bulldog Profile: Anna Wellings

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Softball.

Other activities: Swimming, volleyball, wrestling, track and field, student council, silver cord and torch club.

Parents: Dawnita and Norm Wellings.

Favorite television show: Vampire Diaries.

Favorite movie: After.

Favorite actor: Sylvester Stallone.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Anthony Rizzo.

Favorite food: Burgers.

Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster.

Favorite vacation spot: Key West.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Carrying a 4.0 GPA until my last term.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 5-years-old.

What do you like most about softball: The feeling of a good hit.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Become a CRNA.

Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa.

