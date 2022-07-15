Bulldog Profile: Anna Wellings

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Other activities: Swimming, volleyball, wrestling, track and field, student council, silver cord and torch club.
Parents: Dawnita and Norm Wellings.
Favorite television show: Vampire Diaries.
Favorite movie: After.
Favorite actor: Sylvester Stallone.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Anthony Rizzo.
Favorite food: Burgers.
Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster.
Favorite vacation spot: Key West.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Carrying a 4.0 GPA until my last term.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in softball: When I was 5-years-old.
What do you like most about softball: The feeling of a good hit.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Become a CRNA.
Future plans: Attend the University of Iowa.
