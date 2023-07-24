Bulldog Profile: Ashlynn Sheets

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Softball.
Parents: Corey and Angie Sheets.
Favorite television show: The Kardashians.
Favorite movie: Where the Crawdads Sing.
Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Corey Sheets.
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Phoenix.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll all four years of high school.
Biggest influence: My parents.
When did you first get interested in softball: In Kidnergarten.
What do you like most about softball: The new challenge you face every day within yourself and your team and being able to make unforgettable memories while doing what you love.
What do you do to get ready to play: Eat candy.
Personal goals: To become an elementary school teacher.
Future plans: Attend Indian Hills Community College to play softball and major in elementary education.
