Bulldog Profile: Beverly Bishop

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Tennis.
Parents: Bill and Nancy Bishop.
Favorite television show: You.
Favorite movie: Interstellar.
Favorite actor: Timothee Chalamet.
Favorite athlete: Rafael Nadal.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite meal: McChicken with fries.
Favorite restaurant: Tequila Grill.
Favorite vacation spot: Navarre, Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
Biggest influence: Sara McElroy.
When did you first get interested in tennis: In middle school.
What do you like most about tennis: Our inside jokes.
What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to Hotel Room Service by Pitbull.
Personal goals: To make money.
Future plans: Attend Iowa State University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.