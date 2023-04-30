Bulldog Profile: Beverly Bishop

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Tennis.

Parents: Bill and Nancy Bishop.

Favorite television show: You.

Favorite movie: Interstellar.

Favorite actor: Timothee Chalamet.

Favorite athlete: Rafael Nadal.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite meal: McChicken with fries.

Favorite restaurant: Tequila Grill.

Favorite vacation spot: Navarre, Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

Biggest influence: Sara McElroy.

When did you first get interested in tennis: In middle school.

What do you like most about tennis: Our inside jokes.

What do you do to get ready to compete: Listen to Hotel Room Service by Pitbull.

Personal goals: To make money.

Future plans: Attend Iowa State University.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you