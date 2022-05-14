School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Tennis.

Other activities: Basketball.

Parents: Josh and Stacey Myers.

Favorite television show: All-American.

Favorite actor: Will Smith.

Favorite professional team: Boston Celtics.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Marcus Smart.

Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.

Favorite vacation spot: South Carolina.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Passing physics.

Biggest influences: My father and Rajon Rondo.

When did you first get interested in tennis: During my freshman year.

What do you like most about tennis: The team, the people and the competitiveness.

What do you do to get ready to play: Blast some Kendrick Lamar.

Personal goals: Be the best me I can be.

Future plans: Attend college.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you