School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Tennis.
Other activities: Basketball.
Parents: Josh and Stacey Myers.
Favorite television show: All-American.
Favorite actor: Will Smith.
Favorite professional team: Boston Celtics.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Marcus Smart.
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese.
Favorite vacation spot: South Carolina.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Passing physics.
Biggest influences: My father and Rajon Rondo.
When did you first get interested in tennis: During my freshman year.
What do you like most about tennis: The team, the people and the competitiveness.
What do you do to get ready to play: Blast some Kendrick Lamar.
Personal goals: Be the best me I can be.
Future plans: Attend college.