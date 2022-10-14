Bulldog Profile: Brianna Brown

School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Volleyball.
Other activities: Tennis.
Parents: Brooke and Waylin Brown.
Favorite movie: After.
Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.
Favorite actor: Ian Somerhalder.
Favorite professional team: Las Vegas Raiders.
Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.
Favorite athlete: Maxx Crosby.
Favorite food: Chicken.
Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.
Favorite vacation spot: Florida.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.
Biggest influence: Grandpa Blaine.
When did you first get interested in volleyball: When I started on a travel team in fourth grade.
What do you like most about volleyball: When I get a block.
What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.
Personal goals: Become a coach.
Future plans: Attend college.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.