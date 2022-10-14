Bulldog Profile: Brianna Brown

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Volleyball.

Other activities: Tennis.

Parents: Brooke and Waylin Brown.

Favorite movie: After.

Favorite television show: The Vampire Diaries.

Favorite actor: Ian Somerhalder.

Favorite professional team: Las Vegas Raiders.

Favorite college team: Iowa State Cyclones.

Favorite athlete: Maxx Crosby.

Favorite food: Chicken.

Favorite restaurant: Olive Garden.

Favorite vacation spot: Florida.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Making the honor roll.

Biggest influence: Grandpa Blaine.

When did you first get interested in volleyball: When I started on a travel team in fourth grade.

What do you like most about volleyball: When I get a block.

What do you do to get ready to play: Listen to music.

Personal goals: Become a coach.

Future plans: Attend college.

