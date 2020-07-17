Brinden O'Leary

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Baseball.

Other activities: I was going to compete in track this past spring.

Parents: Denny and Randi O'Leary.

Favorite movie: Any Marvel movie.

Favorite actor: Chris Hemsworth.

Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Anthony Rizzo.

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.

Favorite vacation spot: Virginia Beach.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating high school with half of my college credits.

Biggest influence: My dad.

When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was 7.

What do you like most about baseball: The energy, being on the field and everything about it.

What do you do to get ready to play: I don't really have a routine. I just try to focus on the game.

Personal goals: I'd like to hit my first home run.

Future plans: I'm going to finish my AA degree at Indian Hills Community College and, hopefully, transfer to the University of Iowa. I'm planning on studying sports and recreational management.

