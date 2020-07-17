School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Baseball.
Other activities: I was going to compete in track this past spring.
Parents: Denny and Randi O'Leary.
Favorite movie: Any Marvel movie.
Favorite actor: Chris Hemsworth.
Favorite professional team: Chicago Cubs.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Anthony Rizzo.
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Texas Roadhouse.
Favorite vacation spot: Virginia Beach.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Graduating high school with half of my college credits.
Biggest influence: My dad.
When did you first get interested in baseball: When I was 7.
What do you like most about baseball: The energy, being on the field and everything about it.
What do you do to get ready to play: I don't really have a routine. I just try to focus on the game.
Personal goals: I'd like to hit my first home run.
Future plans: I'm going to finish my AA degree at Indian Hills Community College and, hopefully, transfer to the University of Iowa. I'm planning on studying sports and recreational management.