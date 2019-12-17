Brody Slack

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Wrestling.

Other activities: Football, track and baseball. I’m also a Little League coach.

Parents: Corey Slack, Julie Hill, Chrystal and Gene Duncan.

Favorite television show: Good Eats.

Favorite movies: The Neverending Story and Dirty Dancing.

Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.

Favorite professional teams: Denver Broncos, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Pistons.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite athlete: Dan Gable.

Favorite food: Everything.

Favorite restaurant: Mimi’s.

Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Not failing.

Biggest influence: My dad and my stepdad.

When did you first get interested in wrestling: During my freshman year.

What do you like most about wrestling: The competitiveness.

What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Run through my matches mentally.

Personal goals: Make it to the state wrestling tournament.

Future plans: Enroll in the Navy.

