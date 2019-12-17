School: Ottumwa.
Class: Senior.
Sport: Wrestling.
Other activities: Football, track and baseball. I’m also a Little League coach.
Parents: Corey Slack, Julie Hill, Chrystal and Gene Duncan.
Favorite television show: Good Eats.
Favorite movies: The Neverending Story and Dirty Dancing.
Favorite actor: Will Ferrell.
Favorite professional teams: Denver Broncos, Boston Red Sox and Detroit Pistons.
Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.
Favorite athlete: Dan Gable.
Favorite food: Everything.
Favorite restaurant: Mimi’s.
Favorite vacation spot: Colorado.
Biggest academic accomplishment: Not failing.
Biggest influence: My dad and my stepdad.
When did you first get interested in wrestling: During my freshman year.
What do you like most about wrestling: The competitiveness.
What do you do to get ready to wrestle: Run through my matches mentally.
Personal goals: Make it to the state wrestling tournament.
Future plans: Enroll in the Navy.