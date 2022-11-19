Bulldog Profile: Camden Cormeny

School: Ottumwa.

Class: Senior.

Sport: Swimming.

Other activities: Baseball.

Parents: Tracey and John Mitchell.

Favorite television show: Outer Banks.

Favorite movie: Extraction.

Favorite actress: Megan Fox.

Favorite college team: Iowa Hawkeyes.

Favorite professional team: St. Louis Cardinals.

Favorite athlete: Sean O'Malley.

Favorite food: Cheeseburger soup.

Favorite restaurant: Pancheros.

Favorite vacation spot: St. Louis.

Biggest academic accomplishment: Getting a B on my composition paper.

Biggest influence: My stepdad.

When did you first get interested in swimming: At a young age.

What do you like most about swimming: The sportsmanship.

What do you do to get ready to swim: Listen to NLE and YoungBoy.

Personal goals: Break six minutes in the 500-yard freestyle.

Future plans: Join the Lasers and Optics program.

